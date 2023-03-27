United win two-day final over Old Boys to seal season clean sweep

United spinner Hayden Hill took nine wickets for the match as they beat Old Boys outright by eight wickets in the two-day final at Fitzherbert Park.

Spinner Hayden Hill took full advantage of a wearing pitch in the men’s two-day final to help United finish the season with all three trophies.

United beat Old Boys by eight wickets in the final at Fitzherbert Park at the weekend, completing a clean sweep of titles this summer, having also won the one-day and twenty20 competitions.

Old Boys were put into bat and scored 110, then United earned a first-innings lead by scoring 178. Old Boys scored 142-8 before declaring late on Sunday to make a game of it, but United chased it down and reached 75-2 to win outright.

The game was on the same wicket Central Districts had used for their first-class Plunket Shield match against Otago, so the pitch was showing signs of wear.

That played into the hands of left-armer Hill and the other spinners, with the pitch taking turn. Hill grabbed 6-41 from 21 overs in the first innings.

“It wasn’t easy to bat on that pitch,” Hill said. “It was like a day five or six pitch.”

The six wickets were Hill’s second-best figures and he backed up his effort in the first innings with 3-45 in the second innings.

“It was turning square, unplayable. Their spinners had the same success. It probably evened the game out a pitch like that.”

Hill’s efforts in the first innings help lay the foundations for the win, knocking over the Old Boys top order.

Old Boys were only able to post a competitive first-inning score through a lower-order partnership from Bryce Grant (26) and Stephen Bennett (23 not out).

In reply United got through to 149-6 at stumps, a lead of 39, then went on to 178 on day two thanks to a lower-order partnership of their own from Logan McHardy (35 not out) and Braden Rowe (35), giving them a lead of 68.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Stephen Bennett bats for Old Boys in the final.

In Old Boys’ second dig they declared at tea on day two at 142-8 to give United something to chase and try for a come-from-behind win. Trent McGrath provided the backbone with 68 from 82 balls.

United paceman Thomas Kirk did well bowling 15 overs on the trot in the windy conditions on Sunday.

That set United 75 to win in the final session, with Old Boys hopeful of tipping them over, but Mason Hughes and Tom O’Connor knocked off the runs in 12.5 overs with 42 not out and 22 not out, respectively.

Hill praised Old Boys for trying to progress the game as they could have easily shaken hands in the afternoon and called it a game.

He said they had targeted all three titles this season so they were happy to win. They had only one loss all summer in the one-day competition.

Old Boys leg-spinner Fred McVerry, paceman Akhil Kumar and medium pacer Tim Richards were their pick of the bowlers.

Old Boys 110 (Bryce Grant 26, Stephen Bennett 23*; Hayden Hill 6-41) and 142-8 decl (Trent McGrath 68, Tim Richards 24; Hill 3-45, Thomas Kirk 3-64) lost to United 178 (Logan McHardy 35*, Braden Rowe 35; McGrath 3-41, Akhil Kumar 2-31) and 75-2 (Mason Hughes 42*, Tom O’Connor 22*) by eight wickets.

Recent two-day winners: 2022-23 United, 2021-22 Freyberg, 2020-21United, 2019-20 United, 2018-19 Marist, 2017-18 Marist, 2016-17 Marist, 2015-16 Palmerston, 2014-15 Old Boys, 2013-14 Palmerston.