MCA Girls Club recognised on national stage

The MCA Girls Cricket Club has contributed to the growth of women’s cricket in Manawatū. (File photo).

The Manawatū Cricket Association has been recognised for its work promoting the game with girls.

Manawatū was one of the community award winners recognised at last week’s New Zealand Cricket awards in Auckland, with the association’s MCA Girls Club winning the award for best female engagement initiative.

Until 2015, girls in Manawatū had play with and compete against boys if they wanted to play cricket.

The MCA Girls Cricket Club was launched, a junior cricket club just for girls, managed by girls and providing specialist coaching for girls.

In 2023 it had 44 members and fielded five teams in the dual pitch, incrediball and hardball competitions.

The club has also supported the growth of cricket at Palmerston North Girls’ High School, which now fields first, second and third XIs, alongside a number of social teams.

The Girls Club has contributed significantly to the growth of women’s cricket in the region.

There is now a clear pathway for girls wanting to play cricket in a supportive, caring and fun environment.

There is also a pathway for MCA girls to move into coaching, mentoring and managing roles encouraging them to become leaders and role models through cricket.