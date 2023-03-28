Schools volleyball championship provides spike for city's economy

St Peter's College student Kezia Goodwin, right, tries to block a Kamo High School player at the New Zealand secondary schools volleyball championships in Palmerston North.

Thousands of young volleyball players and their supporters have filled Palmerston North for the annual New Zealand volleyball championships bringing with them economic benefits to the city.

The tournament, one of the bigger schools sports competitions in the country, began on Monday with more than 160 teams from 118 schools all over New Zealand competing this week.

The Arena has been packed with players, coaches, managers and supporters.

Volleyball Manawatū development manager Natalya Taylor said there were 19 courts being used at the Arena and two at Massey University to handle the huge event, which has 168 teams and 2400 players.

READ MORE:

* Manawatū musicians impress at regional Rockquest

* National secondary schools volleyball titles for Westlake Girls', Tauranga Boys'

* Volleyball players fill the city for national schools championships



The event wasn’t run last year due to Covid-19, but Taylor said the level of competition had risen this year.

The championships ran in 2021, but under Covid restrictions.

About 30 volunteers are helping run the event.

Central Economic Development Agency chief executive Jerry Shearman said schools tournaments of this calibre were of huge importance to the region.

“The tournament is high on the list of events bringing economic benefits to the region. It was worth more than $1.8 million back in 2017.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Cornerstone Christian School’s Helen Gi, left, and Lienke Murray leap against the net during their game against Wellington Girls’ High School.

“Along with our exceptional facilities, we have a vibrant student community and we know our rangatahi will be out in full force to support these 160 teams this week.

"We welcome their families and friends who directly benefit the local economy in terms of what they spend and how long they stay in region.”

The teams are split across six divisions of girls competition and five divisions in the boys grade, with a handful of Manawatū teams entered.

Palmerston North Girls’ High School and Cornerstone Christian School are entered in girls division three and four.

Longburn Adventist College and Waiopehu College are in girls division six.

In the boys competition, Palmerston North Boys’ High School, Horowhenua College and St Peter’s College are in division three and four.

Freyberg High School, Waiopehu and Boys’ High B are in boys division five.

Warwick Smith/Stuff More than 160 teams are competing at the New Zealand secondary schools volleyball championships in Palmerston North this week.

Volleyball New Zealand chief executive Toni-Maree Carnie said with Covid interruptions affecting the participation of young people more than any other group she was excited to hold the event this week.

The Palmerston North City Council’s venues manager John Lynch said it was great to have the event back without restrictions.

“The New Zealand secondary schools volleyball championships is an action-packed tournament that is highly regarded by the venue and by the city and is an exciting and fantastic competition.

“Having so many out-of-town athletes and visitors to the city for the week brings significant economic benefit to the city, but also so much vibrancy with everyone engaging with our local community and what the city has to offer.”