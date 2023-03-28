Young athletes to close out the summer season

Amber Trow is a medal prospect in the senior girls high jump at the North Island secondary schools athletics championships this weekend.

We are in for a feast of athletics action this weekend as Palmerston North hosts the North Island secondary schools athletics championships on Saturday and Sunday.

This meeting brings to a close the summer athletics season and looking through the entry list it is pleasing to see most eligible title winners from the New Zealand track and field championships in Wellington earlier this month intend to compete.

Much interest will be on Manawatū athletes, with the Collette twins expected to star in both the 100m and 200m sprints, but will have some strong competition from Marielle Venida, who finished third behind them in Wellington.

Courtney Fitzgibbon will run the under-16 2000m steeple and is also entered in the intermediate grade 3000m, where she will be up against one of the stars from Wellington, Imogen Barlow, who completed an unusual treble winning the 800m, 1500m and 3000m titles.

Her clash with the highly performed Boh Ritchie in the 1500m could provide a meeting highlight.

Juliet McKinlay will compete for Whanganui and is entered in the intermediate girls triple jump, long jump and 80m hurdles, events she won medals in at Wellington

She is also entered in the under-16 girls 300m hurdle, where she will compete against Tayler Trow, who finished third in Wellington

Olivia Norris-Spring was one of the standout athletes at Manawatū secondary sports and is expected to do well in the junior girls events, competing in the high jump, the event she set a record in last week, the long jump and triple jump.

Manawatū athlete Amber Trow must be a medal prospect in the senior girls high jump, with Mia De Jager, who placed ahead of Amber in Wellington, favoured to win the intermediate title.

She is also one of the favourites to win the 200m and 400m.

There is always much interest about who will win the title of the fastest kid on the block, which goes to the winner of the senior boys 100m.

The favourite appears to be Hawke’s Bay’s Rylan Noome.

The senior boys 400m should be an interesting race, with Kahuna Cotterill, the M18 titleholder, up against runner-up James Trathen and Thomas Cowan, who was third in the M20 final.

Alphie Steedman, one of the standouts from Wellington where he won the M18 1500m and 3000m titles, has chosen to step down in distance and contest the 800m, where he will be up against Cowan, who was runner-up in the M20 800m and Trathen, who was the M18 winner.

With Steedman opting for the shorter distance, Elliot Pugh, who was runner-up in both the 1500m and 3000m, must be favoured to win these events, but Whanganui’s Daniel Sinclair, the M20 3000m surprise winner, is sure to keep him honest.

It is an early start to the meeting with safety concerns meaning the hammer throw events are scheduled to start at 7.30am on both days, with the first track event starting at 9am.

Daylight saving finishes during the meeting.