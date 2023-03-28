Person found with serious injuries in Feilding

Police were called to the Poole St property at 12.40am.

Emergency services were called to a Feilding address overnight after a person was found with serious injuries.

Police were called to an incident at a Poole St property around 12.40am on Tuesday.

A police media spokesperson said a person at the address was located with serious injuries and transported to hospital.

“Inquiries are under way to determine the circumstances of the incident and to identify and locate the offender/s.”

Hato Hone St John was also called to the address and responded with one first response unit, one rapid response unit and one manager.

“We assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition,” a St John media spokesperson said.

Palmerston North Hospital has been approached for an update on the patient’s condition.