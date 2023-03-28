Reported armed robbery at Z Energy in Palmerston North sparks fog cannon

Police rushed to the scene of the incident just before 4pm on Tuesday.

Fog descended over a person carrying a knife as they attempted to rob a service station in Palmerston North.

Police rushed to the Z Energy service station on Pioneer Highway in Palmerston North just before 4pm on Tuesday after receiving reports a person had “presented a knife”, a police spokesperson said.

“A fog cannon was activated and the person left.

“No injuries were reported and enquiries are ongoing to locate the person and determine whether anything was taken.”

READ MORE:

* Man's 'attempted robbery' of Northland dairy stopped by fog cannon

* Man arrested after aggravated robbery at Glenfield dairy

* Would-be dairy thieves scared off by fog cannon arrested



Once the scene had been secured Z Energy began to continue its services, however the doors were locked, a security guard was inside with a single staff member, and transactions were being performed through an evening window that separated staff from the public.

SUPPLIED Z Energy service station on Pioneer Highway was the scene of an alleged attempted robbery on Tuesday.

A sign in the window said the station had experienced a robbery and asked patrons not to questions staff about the incident.