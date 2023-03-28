Woman charged after alleged hate crime in Palmerston North

A woman is expected to appear in Palmerston North District Court in relation to an alleged “hate crime” in early March.

The charges follow an incident on March 4 when a couple says a group of five people harassed them and called out racial slurs about 11pm on Main St. The woman, a Massey University student, said a female yelled out “that’s a monkey, and started making monkey noises”.

Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham said a 28-year-old woman had been identified in relation to the alleged incident.

The woman was charged with offensive language after a complaint from the couple

“This incident was very upsetting to the victim and her partner,” he said.

“Police will not tolerate that type of behaviour,” he said.

Ethnic liaison officer for Central Districts Sergeant Qian Yang said the alleged offensive behaviour had hate crime elements in it and racial discrimination.

The 28-year-old woman was expected to appear in Palmerston North District Court on April 4.