Firefighters battle large house blaze in Tokomaru

Strong winds are playing havoc with the flames and smoke at the property, where the roof is now fully ablaze.

Flames are lashing through the roof of an historic house in Tokomaru where firefighters are battling a large blaze.

Emergency services responded to reports of a fire at the two-storey house on Lethbridge Lane at about 8.15am on Thursday.

FENZ shift manager Chris Dalton said six fire trucks were at the address battling the flames.

“They are currently getting to work to get it extinguished. It’s still well-involved, and it’s a two-storey building which they’re struggling to get into.”

Alecia Rousseau/Stuff A two-storey character home is under threat from fire in Tokomaru.

Dalton said all residents were out of the house when firefighters arrived.

Flames can be seen in the cladding of the roof, and firefighters appear to be focusing their attention and hoses there.

Part of the roof is sinking in, and there are loud cracking sounds. Windows are smashing and guttering has fallen from the house.

A local resident at the scene said the owner of the house was in the shower when he smelt smoke. He grabbed what he could and escaped the house with his dog.

More to come