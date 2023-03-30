Firefighters may need to knock down what's left of Tokomaru house following blaze

Strong winds play havoc with smoke at the property, where the roof is fully ablaze.

Firefighters may knock down what’s left of a house in Tokomaru that was engulfed in flames.

Emergency services responded to a fire at a two-storey house on Lethbridge Lane on Thursday morning.

FENZ Manawatū Whanganui assistant commander Craig Gold said crews were called just after 8am to the property.

On arrival crews could not see anything, but very quickly it became apparent the two-storey character home was on fire.

READ MORE:

* Flames consume high-rise in Milan, residents evacuated

* Principals want foreign teachers exempted from border restrictions

* Firefighters douse flames threatening pine trees in Dannevirke



A second alarm was activated, and further crews were requested.

"We are really hampered by the type of structure of the building. It's an old wooden building with no dwangs, which contributes to fire spread.

"We've done an external defensive attack in the interim because we knew the owner and his dog were out, and we did not want to put any firefighters' safety at risk just for the house."

Warwick Smith/Stuff A two-storey character home under threat from fire on Thursday morning.

Flames could be seen in the cladding of the roof as firefighters focused their attention and hoses there.

Part of the roof was sinking in, and there were loud cracking sounds. Windows were smashing and guttering had fallen from the house.

As the fire progressed crews went inside to tackle the main part.

"You can see there is still fire involved [upstairs] and that is because in these types of buildings with the construction it gets into every nook and cranny.

"So I've asked someone from the Palmerston North City Council to come down and do an assessment on the building and whether or not we deem it dangerous and actually have to take it down."

Warwick Smith/Stuff A number of fire crews responded to the blaze. A fire investigator is now on-site.

He said "nothing in there" would be salvageable.

Crews would continue battling the main part of the fire then remain on site for the day to dampen down hotspots.

"There is wood on both sides - in and out - but there is nothing worth saving in there.

"They've got to peel every layer back because even a little ember that’s left, you get a change of wind tonight, and it’s away going again. We can't leave with that danger."

Stuff Crews outside the home on Lethbridge Lane.

The cause of the fire was unknown. The homeowner did not want to speak when approached by Stuff.

A local resident at the scene said the owner of the house was in the shower when he smelt smoke. He grabbed what he could and escaped the house with his dog.