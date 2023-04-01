Palmerston North council tight-lipped on parking review

Palmerston North's pay and stay all day car parking could be reviewed.

Parking in central Palmerston North is under review again, but the city council is not saying much about it.

The council’s annual review of fees and charges excluded any significant changes for metered parking after prices went up in the 2021/22 year.

That was when the council proposed extending paid parking to Sundays and late week evening parking, and was forced by public resistance to back down.

Chief planning officer David Murphy said at a council meeting earlier in March that a parking framework was being developed, which could include taking a fresh look at time restrictions and the provision for people to pay and park all day.

Meantime Palmy Bid, the central city business improvement district group, is surveying its members about possible technical changes to the way the meters are used.

Chief executive Rob Campbell said Palmy Bid was acting as a conduit between the council and nearly 1000 central city business and property owners as part of an early “testing the temperature” about possible changes.

The member survey seeks feedback on whether parking time should be restricted in the city centre.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Business owners are being asked how the car parking regime could be improved in Palmerston North.

It asks about reducing the number of parking meters that can take coins, and about the introduction of PayWave as meters need replacement.

Both developments could reduce the need for maintenance and the risks of vandalism.

An even bigger change could be a move towards “pay by plate” instead of paying for a specific parking space.

That system would enable people to park in a zone, log their licence plate number, and pay for parking time within the zone. They would be able to move their car to different places within the zone until their time ran out.

The survey was open until April 5, and Campbell said he expected the results would help inform any proposals the city council put up for further public consultation.

Stuff requested further information about the reasons for the parking review and its scope from the city council.

The email response said only that there would be a report coming in April.