Teen photographer shares her eye for nature in debut exhibition

Hannah Viles prepares to photograph 8-month-old Rhode Island red rooster named Gerald, one of the many real life photographic subjects that roam her home property in Halcombe.

A 13-year-old with a passion for nature and photography will share her work in an exhibition at a Feilding art gallery.

Hannah Viles has taken photos of the natural world for three years and said it was something she was passionate about, hoping to eventually work for the Department of Conservation.

Now the Year 9 student will have 11 of her photos displayed at the Feilding Art Centre, in her exhibition called Nature’s Grace.

“I decided to come up with that name because all of my photos are pretty graceful and represent how beautiful the natural world can be,” Hannah said.

“I am quite passionate about nature and that’s what I decided to base my exhibition on, so it’s full of flowers, butterflies, birds and pretty much everything to do with nature.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff The 13-year-old will share her photography in an exhibition called Nature's Grace.

Starting off taking photos on an iPad Mini, the young photographer built up her portfolio and eventually upgraded to a second-hand camera, taking any opportunity to capture the outdoors.

“I always take a picture of something that catches my eye, so if a flower is really bright, or I see something that’s like a beautiful, perfect-looking rose, I always just take photos of those natural things.”

With the support of her mum and friends, Hannah’s exhibition will start April 3 and run until April 26.

Her photos will be on sale during the exhibition and can be purchased at the art gallery, which Hannah said would help her buy a brand-new camera.