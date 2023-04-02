Trees on Levin's main street could be for the chop

The Horowhenua District Council is considering removing 27 of the 38 London plane trees along Levin's Oxford St, between Queen St West and Devon St.

The trees stand on a 300-metre stretch of State Highway 1, between Queen St West and Devon St.

A council statement said retailers had raised concerns about leaf fall and flooding caused by the trees and had asked for them to be removed.

The council’s parks and property manager Arthur Nelson said: “[The] council has received various complaints about flooding affecting business owners and their premises.

“The fact that the trees could be pollarded (trimmed) historically meant that they could be pruned annually, biennially, or triennially to maintain a reasonable scale as was the case on Oxford St.

“However, pollarding of the trees ceased in 1993, leading to the trees having a much denser crown and a lot more leaves than would be expected in a woodland tree or one grown in the open.”

Nelson said the trees were damaging pavements, kerbs and roading.

“Some of the trees have also been identified as having decay and structural defects, showing the physiological stress they are under due to growing in unfavourable conditions as many of them are surrounded by asphalt.”

The council’s chief executive, Monique Davidson, said the council had invested in managing the issue in the past, but a more satisfactory solution was needed.

“There are various arguments in favour and against the removal or retention of the trees and [the] council needs to decide on the future treatment of the plane trees on Oxford St.”

The trees were classed as notable trees under the operative district plan, and notable trees cannot be removed unless they are dead or pose an immediate danger to life or property.

Removing trees that do not meet these standards requires a resource consent process.

The removal of the trees would require cutting each tree off at the base, grinding the stumps to sit below the asphalt level and then re-sealing asphalt on top. Where practicable gaps would be converted into parking spaces.

”The Levin town centre strategy, known as Transforming Taitoko/Levin, outlines the community's desired outcomes for the town centre and offers a vision for its transformation into a more vibrant, resilient and sustainable place,” Davidson said.

“The strategy proposes ideas such as rain gardens and native plantings to enhance the appearance of the town centre, filter stormwater and promote biodiversity.

“The strategy also emphasises the potential of bringing vegetation into the town centre to improve the environment and enhance its appeal, as well as highlighting the district's unique and diverse natural landscape."

Davidson said the aspirations for Transforming Taitoko/Levin Strategy and the Ōtaki to North of Levin expressway pointed towards taking a long-term approach to this matter.

The public can make a submission on the council’s website or in writing. Submissions close at 4.45pm on May 2.