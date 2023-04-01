Slower traffic speeds healthier for people and the planet: expert

Slow city advocate Rodney Tolley explains walkers need more than just a footpath to feel comfortable.

The need-for-speed culture that has grown around the world for more than a century needs to be wound back.

Slowing cities down is the challenge visiting author and consultant Rodney Tolley is encouraging Palmerston North to take up.

He said he knew some of the ideas would require change, and some people would find them difficult and confronting.

But for the sake of people’s health and for reducing carbon emissions, change needed to happen.

READ MORE:

* Film festival turns its lens on how to make better cities

* To save lives and the climate, let's get out of our cars

* Backlash against walking and cycling plans expected



Tolley was in Palmerston North this week, leading a Creative Cities conversation about Fast Cities: the elephant in the green transition room, and taking part in a “walkshop” exploring the central city.

He said his message was not anti-car. He wanted people to get out of the car more often, not get rid of it, to drive more slowly around neighbourhoods and city centres, and for walkers and cyclists to reclaim their share of the streets.

His visit coincided with the city council’s launch of two large proposals for slowing down traffic to make the city centre and school zones safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

The proposal for permanent 30kph speed zones around schools and their neighbourhoods will be discussed by the city council on Wednesday.

Lowering speeds around the centre of the city and villages feeds into a regional speed management plan which has been recommended to be further developed, although some city councillors were highly dubious about the effects on vehicle transport and freight efficiency.

Tolley said Palmerston North had made good progress towards improving cycle facilities since his last visit three years ago.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Walkers take their turn at Palmerston North's busiest pedestrian crossing on Church St.

It had made some progress towards creating places where people felt comfortable to walk, but still had a lot more to do.

He said the speed of traffic and people’s sense that they were not safe were the two main barriers to walking, and people would only walk if their whole route worked.

One multi-lane major road where people had to wait out in the elements for a break in the speeding traffic would discourage them, even if the footpaths either side were wide and clean and even.

As a case in point, the walkshop group huddled in a pedestrian refuge diagonally opposite the Plaza as large buses cornered in the slip lane behind them.

Tolley said in cities where vehicle access had been restricted, the sound of birds and human voices and the clink of teaspoons against coffee cups created a welcoming, enjoyable space.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Palmerston North could do more to encourage walking by slowing down cars, Tolley says.

In Palmerston North, the running commentary for the walkshop from council senior urban designer Dave Charnley was often drowned out by traffic, and by chainsaws carrying out tree maintenance in The Square during an otherwise pleasant Friday lunchtime.

Tolley said he walked from his accommodation to the city council on Friday morning, and did not like it.

Footpaths were interrupted by driveway crossings and vehicles using them with little hesitation about taking priority across a pedestrian space.

The timing at traffic lights was not great, there were no seats or toilets, and he had the impression he was not welcome.

“Like most towns, you have not grasped ... there is more to it than saying if there is a footpath, people will use it.”

People would not walk routes that were dirty and dangerous, he said.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Palmerston North businesses and pedestrians try reclaiming streets for people. (File photo)

But if it was clean and safe, and there was eye-level signage leading them through the “enchantments of the city”, they would carry on.

Safe walking environments were also key to greater use of public transport – people would not take the bus if it was dangerous crossing the road to the bus stop, or they felt vulnerable waiting at the stop.

Tolley was a fan of “constellations”, neighbourhoods within cities where everyone could walk or cycle to the essential services they needed close to where they lived, cutting down on the need for vehicle trips.

Such neighbourhoods enabled better social cohesion, and could be more resilient against climate change and pandemics.

He said transformation would not happen overnight, and there were plenty of people who would be sceptical.

But he encouraged city leaders, communities, neighbourhoods and individuals to have a go at some “demonstration projects”, and review them to see whether they could create more benefits than sacrifices.