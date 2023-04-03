Rangitoto College rules the roost at schools volleyball championships

The national secondary schools volleyball championships in Palmerston North wrapped up at the Arena on Friday.

Auckland's Rangitoto College were crowned champions of both the top boys and girls competition at the Volleyball New Zealand secondary schools championships in Palmerston North.

The event was cancelled last year due to Covid-19, but it returned this year and more than 160 teams from across the country took part in the week-long tournament.

Rangitoto won the boys and girls division one competitions on the final day at the Arena on Friday.

In the girls final Rangitoto beat fellow Auckland school Orewa College 3-0.

Rangitoto beat Tauranga Girls' College 3-0 in the quarterfinal and Christchurch Girls' High School 3-1 in the semifinal.

In pool play they beat Garin College 3-0, Carmel College 3-1 and Nelson College for Girls 3-0. In the crossover section they beat St Margaret’s College 3-0, Burnside High School 3-0 and St Andrew's College 3-0.

In the boys final, Rangitoto beat Waimea College 3-1. They earlier beat Tauranga Boys’ College 3-1 in the semifinal and Mount Maunganui College 3-1 in the quarterfinal.

In pool play they beat Tauranga Boys' College B 3-1, Napier Boys' High School 3-0 and Mount Albert Grammar School 3-1.

In crossover play they beat Manurewa High School 3-0, Waimea College 3-1 and Western Heights High School 3-0.

The division two girls title was won by Nayland College and the division two boys winners were Otumoetai College.

Cashmere High School won the division three girls grade and Palmerston North Boys’ High School won boys division three.

Wellington Girls’ College won the division four girls competition and St Patrick’s College won the division four boys grade.

The division five girls winners were St Andrew’s College B and the division five boys winners were Westlake Boys’ High School.

The division six girls winners were Craighead Diocesan School.

Of the other Manawatū schools, Palmerston North Girls’ High School finished 11th in girls division four, beating Otumoetai College B 3-0 in their final playoff game.

Cornerstone Christian School finished fifth in the same grade, losing their final playoff game 3-2 to Napier Girls’ High school.

Longburn Adventist College finished sixth in girls division six, beating Matamata College in their last playoff game, and Waiopehu College finished 15th, beating Inglewood High School 3-1 in their last match.

In the boys division three final, Palmerston North Boys’ High School beat Cashmere High School 3-0.

St Peter’s College finished seventh after beating Trident High School 3-0 in their playoff for seventh and eighth.

Horowhenua College finished sixth in division four after losing 3-1 to Whanganui High School in their last playoff game.

In boys division five, Freyberg High School lost the bronze medal match to Mana College 3-2.

Waiopehu College and Palmerston North Boys’ High School B were in the bottom-seven section. Waiopehu lost their last game 3-1 to Te Awamutu College and Boys’ High B beat Bay Of Islands College 3-0.