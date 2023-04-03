Investigation under way as stock car driver remains in serious condition in ICU

Police were called to the Oceanview Speedway track after a driver crashed and was trapped in a stock car.

An investigation into an incident that left a stock car driver trapped in his vehicle at a Whanganui speedway on Sunday is under way.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Karen McDonald said crews were called to Oceanview Speedway around 6.45pm on Sunday to help extract a driver from a vehicle.

Hato Hone St John also responded with an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and one helicopter.

“We assessed and treated one person who was transported to Whanganui Base Hospital in a critical condition via road,” a St John media spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

* Person in critical condition airlifted to Wellington Hospital after serious crash

* Racer critical after Oreti Speedway crash

* Driver remains in hospital after SH45 crash



A Whanganui Hospital media spokesperson said the patient had been transferred to Wellington Hospital in critical condition on Sunday night.

On Monday, a Wellington Hospital media spokesperson said the driver was in serious condition in the intensive care unit.

Speedway New Zealand general manager Aaron Kirby said details about the incident were limited as an investigation into what happened had begun.

“There is a full investigation under way, we take this health and safety thing extremely seriously.

“We are in the process of being in touch with the family as Speedway New Zealand, this is just tragic.”

Kirby said it was a regular event but could not comment on where the driver was from.

He said the track was closed immediately after the incident until police said it was safe to reopen.

“The track was opened that evening, and it was put out to the competitors whether they wanted to continue given light of it, this was after police gave the green light to the track.

“Everything went under way with all due respect to the family and the driver.”

A police media spokesperson said WorkSafe had been notified.