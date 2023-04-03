Young swimmer Glintmeyer locks in spot at world junior championships

Milan Glintmeyer won the women’s 100m backstroke at the New Zealand swimming championships.

Young Manawatū swimmer Milan Glintmeyer has locked in a spot at the world junior championships.

Glintmeyer, 14, won the women’s 100m backstroke at the New Zealand swimming championships at Auckland at the weekend.

The Kiwi West swimmer finished in 1min 2.22sec to beat second-placed Emma Godwin (Heretaunga Sundevils) and Zyleika Pratt-Smith (Coast), who was third.

This result secured Glintmeyer, who has been a rising star in recent years, a place at the world juniors in Israel later in the year.

At the national secondary schools championships last year she won 10 gold medals, two silvers and a bronze, and broke records in the 100m butterfly and 100m individual medley.