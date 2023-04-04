Broken CET Arena big screen doesn't give the full picture

The Palmerston North City Council is working to determine what is wrong with the big screen at CET Arena, which wasn’t working during one of the venue’s biggest events.

More than 9000 people attended the Hurricanes’ Super Rugby game against the Western Force at the Arena on Sunday, where the malfunctioning big screen stood out.

The screen, at the Waldegrave St end of the ground, had a section in the middle of the screen that wasn’t working properly, and instead of showing the game the panels were black.

People at the ground voiced their displeasure at the screen not working or looking “second rate”.

Palmerston North man and former city councillor Les Baty went to the game and said the malfunctioning screen looked tatty.

“I was absolutely pissed off. We get one game every now and again, it’s a premier event to promote the place and it was a dog’s breakfast.”

He said a cover should be put on the screen to protect it.

“It’s disappointing. We set up something to be the showpiece of the town and it’s a disaster.”

The council’s venues manager John Lynch said they had been experiencing technical issues with the screen and had been working with the provider Monstavision to work out what was wrong.

Last year the council performed a “major service” on the screen, which involved unplugging, cleaning and applying dielectric grease, which repels moisture and protects electrical components from corrosion, to 323 cables.

“While this had helped, there have still been some ongoing issues. We have since ordered new cables from the USA, which unfortunately could not be with us before the Hurricanes game, but we are hoping these will remedy the issue once they arrive.”

Lynch said Monstavision did a full service of the screen last Thursday, and it was working fine before failing during the game.

“The ongoing issues cannot be tracked down to an individual issue and the intermittent fault changes between panels, which is frustrating.”

He said the screen worked in an unforgiving environment where there was major vibration from speedway racing and collisions, as well as abrasive dust from the lime and clay-based track.

The screen was installed in November 2015 and was scheduled for replacement in the 2025-26 financial year.

“If we find that the new cables we’ve ordered do not remedy the issue, officers will investigate bringing forward the replacement into the coming financial year.”