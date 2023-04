Emergency services are responding to a truck and trailer unit that has rolled off Saddle Rd.

A truck and trailer unit rolled off the Saddle Rd, near Woodville just after 9am on Tuesday .

A police media spokesperson said the driver “was said to have a sore head”. Hato Hone St John ambulance treated the driver at the scene, before transporting them to Palmerston North Hospital.

“It was initially suggested part of the eastbound lane might have been blocked,” the spokesperson said, “but I think the trucks rolled off the road.”