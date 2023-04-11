Historic title double for Woodville Clay Target Club shooters

Duel national trap-shooting titleholders, Rob Evans, left, and Ray Russell. Much of the sport is mental, “the level of eye discipline is huge”, says Evans.

You may be forgiven for thinking it’s a case of practice makes perfect for veteran trap shooter Ray Russell.

After almost 50 years taking aim at national clay target competitions, the Palmerston North man won his first national title in March.

But Russell has never put much stock in practising.

“I’ve always said to Christine [his wife], practising for me is nothing. You’re not trying. You’re not really psyched up to get going.”

READ MORE:

* Clay target shooter made Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit

* Success for South Canterbury shooters at Timaru Intercollegiate Shoot

* Palmerston North shooter makes New Zealand trap team



For trap shooting, entrants shoot in groups of five, firing shotguns in turn at clay targets launched from oscillating, voice-activated bunkers.

They have about 11 seconds between each release, moving between five stations.

Russell enjoyed the pressure of competition, and he had it in spades at the New Zealand Clay Target Association’s DTL nationals in Hamilton, where he ended up in a six-way shoot-off in the handicap by distance category.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Ray Russell, left, and Rob Evans, both shoot with the same model of Beretta shotgun, imported from Italy, each valued at about $25,000.

Each finalist had shot 49 of 50 targets across two rounds to separate themselves from the field of about 300 competitors.

They then kept going until there was one shooter left standing without a miss. And Russell stood tall.

“It worked out quite funny at this one,” he said. “I’ve been shooting at nationals for 49 years. I shot 49 in a match, and I was born in 1949.”

He said he had never shaken so many people’s hands in his life.

If anything, shooting had got easier for him with age, as he approached competitions with a more relaxed attitude and wasn’t one to dwell on mistakes.

“Some of them, they moan their bloody rings off,” he said. “They miss a target and they go into big detail. If you miss one, you miss one, move ahead.”

Russell, who is president of the Woodville Clay Target Club, was even more delighted when clubmate and vice president Rob Evans then won the national single barrel title.

Evans, who took up trap-shooting in 2015, was one of two competitors to nail 50 from 50 targets, and then won the shoot-off.

It’s the first time the near-century old Woodville club, which boasts only 21 members, has won two titles at a national competition.

Evans also qualified top for the New Zealand team. His scores counted towards a Commonwealth event run concurrently around the world.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Evans and Russell with their haul from the national clay target championships.

The two men were both thrilled to have flown the flag of their little club so emphatically, and eager to celebrate the merits of a sport they felt was often tarnished by association to gun law debates.

Evans said: “Anything to do with shooting, generally in the media, is quite negative. As far as we’re concerned [the double win] is just a real positive.”

He said Russell’s title was particularly noteworthy.

He was competing against Olympic-level shooters, some of whom would have traps at home and practice 300 to 400 targets a week.

“The company of shooters he was in. When there’s a shoot-off and it comes down to the last five people, and the shoot-offs are held in front of the clubhouse.

“He had hundreds of people watching, everyone was gunning for Ray, and it was a fantastic achievement for Ray to come out on top.”

Russell missed out on a place in the New Zealand team by two points.

Woodville Clay Target Club welcomes interest from non-members who may come and have a shoot, under supervision, on the first Sunday of each month.