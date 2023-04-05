In pictures: Bullish bike tyre sculpture claims top prize at Kimbolton festival

A bull made of bike tyres was the winning entry at the 2023 Kimbolton Sculpture Festival, was created by Regan Cooper from Ashhurst. Winning prize $4500.

Old bike tyres were put to formidable use in the winning entry at the Kimbolton Sculpture Festival.

Ashhurst man Regan Cooper’s raging “Terrybull” claimed first place, netting the sculptor $5000 and drawing $13,000 at auction at the event held at Kimbolton Domain.

Festival-goers on Saturday who had also attended the 2018 festival would have recalled the Ashhurst artist’s similarly-styled earlier entry, Tyrone the Retyred Horse.

Kimbolton Art & Sculpture Trust trustee Tony Waugh said it was fantastic to have the event back again after being cancelled by Covid in 2022.

An estimated 4500 punters attended, enjoying the exhibition of more than 100 sculptures, 145 craft stalls, a car club parade, plus demonstrations, an auction, activities for children and entertainment.

