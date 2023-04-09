Carnage at Manawatū's Easter-weekend speedway meet

The two night Easter speedway meeting ended with carnage in the 50 lap feature race last night with less than half the 21 car field managing to get through the first corner at the Robertson Prestige International Speedway.

The two night meeting beginning on Easter Friday and finishing last night predominantly featured the non-contact classes with Superstocks on Friday night and big fields of Stockcars on both nights.

Friday had begun so well for Auckland Midget star Brad Mosen taking out the Manawatū title in convincing style.

Mosen had recently finished second to his great rival Michael Pickens in the national final at Stratford with Max Guilford third.

Guilford finished runner up to Mosen on Friday.

It was all downhill for Mosen in the sixth round of the national Midas Midget series though.

After two strong placings in the qualifying which put him on top of the points Mosen then unfortunately drew the card he didn’t want that saw him start in grid 10 for the 50-lapper.

Top points scorer after qualifying draws either the ace to start on pole or the other card which saw him and the top 10 invert their starting positions.

Ivan Smeaton/Stuff Peter Hunnibell stayed clear of all the mayhem to win the 50-lap Midget feature.

With 21 cars charging into the first corner mayhem followed with three cars taken out of the final, but worse was to follow on the full restart when the same occurred and for Mosen he smashed into the spun cars and another five were taken out leaving a small field to contest the full 50 laps.

Despite another halt mid race it didn’t stop Mount Maunganui’s Peter Hunnibell who stayed down on what appeared the slower pole line for the entire 50 laps for a strong win ahead of Guilford, who despite racing against the wall couldn’t make up ground on Hunnibell.

Auckland’s Ben Matthews finished third ahead of Jamie Duff.

After so much bad luck over many years at Palmerston North Auckland’s Jamie McDonald finally secured a big Sprintcar title on the track, taking out the Manawatū title by only .4 of a second from popular local Jamie Larsen with James Dahm third.

It was a close run 20 lap final with the lead swapping twice, then McDonald couldn’t get past a slower car and spun up taking the chequered flag sideways on the infield as Larsen blasted past.

Ivan Smeaton/Stuff Jamie Larsen (82) and Jamie McDonald battle for the lead in the Manawatū Sprintcar feature.

The Manawatū Super-Saloon title on Friday night finally went to a Palmerston North driver with Ian Daniel the outstanding driver on the night securing his first Manawatū title after a win and a second in qualifying.

Hawke’s Bay’s Steve Flynn finished second ahead of Stratford’s Craig Korff.

Rotorua’s Shane Bracken won an action-packed Manawatū Streetstock title by three points from Christchurch’s national champion Paul Leslie who beat Brent Redington in a run-off for second.

Despite only managing two fourths and a third place finish, Palmerston North Panther Jordan Dare still finished top level on the Superstock points with newly contracted local driver Scott Williams. Wayne Hemi secured a strong win the feature with other wins going to Brad Uhlenberg and Daniel Burmeister.

With Stockcar racing over both nights, Kyle Rowe won races on each night along with Liam Lhetan and Matt Phippen.

In a spectacular crash, Palmerston North’s Karl McGill had a massive double barrel roll in mid air down the grandstand straight crashing to the ground then rolling again after being hit by a following car.

Once McGill extricated himself from his midget he raised his arms to the crowd who applauded him.