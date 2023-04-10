Existing flood protection 'unsustainable', warns Horizons chairperson

How communities in the wider Manawatū are protected from flooding may require a massive overhaul, as climate change wrecks havoc with both the river network and its funding.

The green light to repair more than $9 million of damage to stopbanks and erosion control works caused by Cyclone Gabrielle has been given by Horizons Regional Council.

Horizons group manager catchment operations Dr Jon Roygard said this would predominantly be paid for through emergency reserves gathered via scheme rates for the purpose of repair works.

The remaining budget needed would come from reserves from river management activity underspend in previous years, limiting the impact on rates.

READ MORE:

* Horizons Regional Council reviewing tree management post Cyclone Gabrielle

* Recovery efforts will take time across Horizons region

* Cyclone-stricken communities encouraged to seek support



“However, our reserves for some schemes will now be significantly depleted. This means our ability to repair anything for those schemes in the future without a rate impact is very limited.”

Horizons chairperson Rachel Keedwell said Cyclone Gabrielle and the many weather events prior to it highlighted the impact climate change could have on river management activities.

“Looking ahead, we need to give some serious consideration to how we provide communities flood protection and whether our current management of rivers is fit for purpose.

“The fact that we now have a number of schemes with minimal or no emergency reserves left strongly suggests that our current approach is unsustainable, and we need to adapt, particularly when it comes to trying to restrain rivers.

CHRIS SKELTON Esk Valley resident Warwick Marshall talks about the destruction Cyclone Gabrielle caused.

These were conversations that would need to be had as part of our 2024-34 Long-term Plan (LTP) process, which starts for council in May.

In the meantime, Keedwell said the council supported the required repairs and, where possible, making improvements rather than replacing like for like.

“This could include things such as changing materials used for erosion control works or giving the river a wider corridor to move through.”

Roygard said Horizons river management staff had been assessing damage and meeting with affected landowners during the past eight weeks to determine what needs addressing to reinstate protection for vulnerable communities.

“We acknowledge communities in the Tararua District and upper Pohangina and Ōroua catchments have been heavily impacted by the cyclone. This is on the back of a wet winter and other events as well, which also impacted other parts of the region. Those currently in recovery are likely to be so for several years.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Share milker Ben Grant inspects the damage and debris on farmland that backs onto the Pohangina River.

Repairs would begin as soon as this week and would take considerable time.

“Repairs will be on a priority basis and we’ll aim to complete them as soon as we practically can with the resourcing available.”

Horizons had also committed to an ongoing package for debris management in Tararua to reduce the damage from debris on infrastructure.

Roygard said the council was seeking to meet with central government ministers to see if there was national funding available for repair works or to enhance flood protection for communities in the region.

Horizons supported the request from Te Uru Kahika – Regional and Unitary Councils Aotearoa to central government for co-investment into improved flood protection measures.

“Flood risk adaptation and resilience involves a multi-tool approach as there is no ‘silver bullet’ solution to flood resilience. Co-investment from central government into the future would make a significant difference for our communities as we look to the future decisions that need to be made.”