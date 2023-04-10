Finishing touches desert Palmerston North teams as season gets under way

Palmerston North Marist’s Elijah Smith, right, jostles for the ball with Taradale’s Ayden Jones.

FOOTBALL: It was a losing start to the season for Palmerston North’s top two league sides at the weekend, both going down 2-1 against Hawke’s Bay opposition.

Palmerston North Marist, runners-up in the Federation League last season, lost at home to newbies Taradale.

And newly-formed Palmerston North United were defeated away to Napier City Rovers reserves.

Marist ran riot over Napier at the Arena on Saturday during much of the first quarter but despite all their possession and pressure were unable to score, they were denied by some reflex keeping in the Taradale goal and off-target finishing.

The locals’ high-pressing, fast-paced game, while attractive to watch when they were stringing their passes together, invariably got the better of their technical skills as attacking moves broke down and petered out.

Taradale for their part sat back and had few chances going forward but frustrated Marist in everything they could throw at them, whether attempting to make progress through the middle or using their wings.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Marist’s Scott Hilson looks for a way past the Taradale defenders.

Marist looked like they were missing the finishing abilities of the likes of injured striker Nick Carrick, whose direct approach in the goal area has resulted in a rich harvest of goals during the past few seasons.

But he was only one of six or so other regulars absent from Marist’s game.

Marist’s performance was also marred by a rough and tumble style of defending, which soon attracted the referee’s whistle and yellow cards.

After a scoreless first half, Taradale netted twice in the second spell before Marist pulled one back late in the game through forward Dylan Bary, a tap-in from an early ball crossed in from the right wing which left the keeper stranded.

♦ United coach Scott Robson declared himself unimpressed with his charges’ first-half performance at Napier.

“We were poor,” he said. “We could have been down four.”

Instead, United trailed by just one goal at the break and Paddy Smither nabbed one during the second half from a free kick during an overall improved display, said Robson.

But it wasn’t enough, although led to a respectable-looking final scoreline.

Robson said he could think of only three players who turned in decent efforts during the game, including his man of the match, midfielder Aaron Richardson, a signing from Feilding.

He said he was looking forward to the return of the experience of the likes of Nathan Cooksley, Devon Batchelor and Michael Sheridan to steady the United ship.

♦ In the Horizons Premierships, last season’s runners-up Feilding United lead the field after winning their first two outings.

They’re followed by Takaro, also without a loss, who beat third-placed titleholders Palmerston North Boys’ High School on Friday night.