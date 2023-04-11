Promise of Moana draws out Manawatū's young Pacific and Māori talent

Noelle Fauolo, front, who plays the eponymous Moana, rehearsing with the cast ahead of opening night on Thursday.

The budget and stage may be bigger, but the impetus for Manawatū Youth Theatre’s latest production is firmly founded on grassroots connections.

A young cast will navigate the inviting waters of Disney musical Moana Jr at the Regent on Broadway, many of whom have been lured to the theatre group for the first time.

For theatre director Graham Johnston, Moana Jr provides an opportunity to not only showcase the region’s talent, but to bring groups of the community together.

He and Kane Parsons had been looking into staging the musical since 2019 as they wanted to find a way to engage a mix of local Pacific Island and Māori cultures onto the stage.

The time they took to meet with various groups, including, schools, churches, councils and performing arts groups, really paid off, he said, with more than 60% of the kids who auditioned identifying as having Māori or Pasifika heritage

Warwick Smith/Stuff Noelle Fauolo as Moana with Peter Aiiloilo who plays the legendary Maui.

“Once the word was out we were putting on Moana, talent came out of the woodwork.”

The story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. She encounters the legendary demigod Maui on a journey of self-discovery and camaraderie.

With a budget of $90,000, it is Manawatū Youth Theatre’s biggest production to date. A move to the Regent’s bigger stage meant a shorter school holiday season, with four shows over three days.

“We've been very lucky to sell out our last five seasons using the Globe Theatre where Kane and I have both grown up performing.

“It has always been a dream of ours to do a bigger production and utilise the beautiful Regent Theatre. To finally showcase our city’s talent on this special stage is a dream come true for MYTH.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff The cast prepares ahead of Manawatū Youth Theatre’s first production to be staged at the city’s premier performance venue, the Regent on Broadway.

Johnston said the biggest challenge with Moana Jr was ensuring authenticity.

They engaged with many people in the community including dance and performance academy Niusina A Le Pasefika, Andrew Jamieson and Anomaly Dance Studio.

Another key aspect was an understanding of the language used, which included both Samoan and Tokelauan.

“Creating whanaungatanga (relationships) has been vital to the success of this show.”

A few parts of the Moana story have been simplified for the “junior” version, but families familiar with the Disney film will find all the big numbers included, as well as Warrior Face, a new song written by Lin-Manual Miranda.

”The great thing about Disney Jr shows is that they're only an hour long and really suits kids being entertained ... We don't actually have a chicken in the show.

“Pua and Hei Hei in this version are human friends of Moana, not animals.”

Moana Jr opens at the Regent on Broadway on Thursday night, and concludes Saturday with both a matinee and evening show. Tickets are available from Ticketek.