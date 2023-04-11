Brick kiln's history maintained in a shed named after Jim Lundy

Jim Lundy's daughter Alison unveils the plaque on the showroom at the Hoffman Kiln, watched by trust board chairman Cliff Wilson.

The Palmerston North historian credited with doing the research that helped gain recognition of the Hoffman Kiln as a significant part of New Zealand’s industrial heritage has been honoured with the naming of a small showroom on the site.

The Jim Lundy Building is one of only two surviving outbuildings sitting alongside the protected kiln, and has been renovated from a steel-framed garage into a display area and meeting room.

Hoffman Kiln founding trustee David Chapple said the late Jim Lundy was a historian who “often saw the value in things that others were yet to see”.

He was at the forefront of many battles to have Palmerston North’s old buildings recognised and protected, including the Regent Theatre, the old Post Office building, Caccia Birch house and the Savage Cres public housing precinct.

It took him more than 25 years to research the history of the Hoffman Kiln, depending a great deal on interviewing people who had worked there to make up for the lack of written records.

He recorded his findings in the book “9000 Bricks a Day”.

His work culminated with a city council conservation plan, a structural report, and most importantly, the kiln’s recognition by the Historic Places Trust as a Category 1 historic place.

“I am sure if it was not for Jim, we would not have this important piece of industrial archaeology,” Chapple said.

Supplied Hoffman Kiln trustee David Chapple speaks at the opening of the Jim Lundy building at the historic Palmerston North site.

Trust board chairman Cliff Wilson said the kiln was built in 1904, and for many decades functioned as Brick & Pipes Ltd.

After the last bricks were fired there in 1959, a string of tenants used the property, from a cricket wicket, soccer club, slot car club, Red Ravens Medieval group, a garden centre, photography studio, and many itinerants and vandals.

It became derelict, and outbuildings on the site were gradually removed.

Wilson said the critical change that boosted hopes for the kiln’s future was the 2013 deal allowing the development of the Kauri Health Centre adjoining the kiln site.

But in 2014 there was a setback, when wind destroyed the protective roof, which was replaced by owners Higgins Group before giving the property to the new trust to manage.

Stuff Hugh Marshall-Tate was among many volunteers who has helped clean up the Hoffman Kiln site. File Photo.

Wilson said the trust and volunteers had spent countless hours painting, weeding, lawnmowing and maintaining the property.

About $100,000 had been spent bringing power and water supplies to the property, building toilet facilities, upgrading doors and windows, and lining the garage to create a meeting space and room to display artefacts.

The unveiling of the plaque on the Jim Lundy building was carried out in March, followed by a public open day as part of history month.