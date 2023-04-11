Palmerston North pupils send gifts and support messages to Hawke's Bay

Riverdale School pupils Jorden Watson, left, Tane Minchin, Logan Widlake, Toby Lovett, Hudson Lauridsen and Charles Sloan with the gift box they made to be sent to Hawke’s Bay.

A gift package has been delivered to flood-stricken children in Hawke’s Bay courtesy of a group of pupils in Palmerston North.

A class of 100 children from Riverdale School organised a “lucky dip” box of gifts for 150 children who were affected by Cyclone Gabrielle at Eskdale School, one of the worse-hit areas in Hawke’s Bay.

The children from Riverdale made things such as bookmarks and fortune-tellers, and took their pocket money to the $2 shop to buy gifts. They wrapped the gifts with homemade paper.

The children also made cards with messages such as “stay strong” written inside.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: How do you get back up when you've lost everything?

* 'Staggering amount' of rain fell during Cyclone Gabrielle, fresh data shows

* Post-cyclone harvest begins at some Gisborne, Hawke's Bay vineyards



Teacher Mel Mabey said the class’ big study during the term was how do people pull together in their time of need, including who provided help.

“Cyclone Gabrielle was the umbrella and from there the children decided they wanted to make a difference somehow.

“They heard about Eskdale School. They thought we can’t give them the million dollars they need but what we can do is make a few gifts.”

The boxes were delivered to Eskdale School during Easter weekend.

SUPPLIED Children from Riverdale School in Palmerston North made gift boxes to go to children in Hawke's Bay who had been effected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Mabey said her class hoped the Eskdale children had a great time opening the gifts next term.

She said her class had learnt a lot about how New Zealanders got stuck in during times of need and “do the hard mahi”.

“How can we take action for people that need it?”

One of the other things they learnt about was manaakitanga (hospitality and care) and looking at caring through a Māori lens.