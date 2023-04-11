Roadworks around Pahīatua likely to delay motorists

The Pahīatua Track will be closed from 9am to 4pm next week while road works are done.

Drivers are advised to expect delays next week during roadworks around Pahīatua.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency will start a week of resurfacing and maintenance works on Pahīatua Track from Monday to Friday.

The road will be closed from 9am to 4pm, with stop-go traffic management in place from 7am to 9am and 4pm to 6pm for commuter travel.

The works were planned for earlier in the year but were cancelled after Cyclone Gabrielle to ensure access to Hawke’s Bay.

READ MORE:

* Solutions considered for damaged Tararua rail overbridge

* We're on the road to... somewhere

* Cyclone Gabrielle: State highways left unrecognisable in the wake of the floods



Rob Service, Waka Kotahi system manager for Manawatū-Whanganui-Taranaki, said the closure would allow “essential maintenance and resurfacing work, to rebuild strength back into this section of the road”.

“Closing the road allows for the work to be completed faster, ultimately causing less disruption to travellers, while ensuring the safety of the teams involved in the work.”

Access would remain open to Pahīatua Track residents, the project team and for emergency services at all times. The detour route is via Saddle Road.

Work was also being done in Pahīatua, with resurfacing work starting on Friday. One lane would be closed temporarily on SH2 Main St and a detour in place for road users.

The work would take place between 9am and noon.

Warwick Smith/STUFF The restoration of native bush is under way in Pahiatua's Carnival Park.

During the morning, the northbound lane would remain open with a lane shift in place, while southbound traffic would be detoured down Paterson, Sedcole, and Dawson streets before rejoining SH2.

Service asked road users to plan their journey to allow extra time for travel.

Also from Monday, night work would be done on SH2 Main St. Both lanes of the state highway would be closed, from 6pm to 6am each night next week. The work was expected to finish on April 21 at 6am.

While crews were working on the northbound lane, traffic would be detoured down Huia St and Albert St to Tararua St, then back to SH2.

While crews were working on the southbound lane, traffic would be detoured down Wakeman St and Sedcole St to Kiwi St, and then back to SH2.