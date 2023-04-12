Palmerston North teenagers taken into custody after a series of incidents in the city

Police spotted the teenagers on the roof of a building just before 5pm on Wednesday.

Police in Palmerston North have taken teenagers into custody after a series of incidents in the city.

Officers received multiple calls about a group of teenagers on The Square in the city just before 5pm on Wednesday, saying they were on the roof of a building, a police spokesperson said.

Officers spotted them, but the group left the building and tried to break into a shop, and were kicking billboards.

The teenagers were found on Fergusson St about 500 metres away soon after and were taken into custody.

Police were speaking with them, the spokesperson said.