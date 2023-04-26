'Raucous celebration': Live show brings sensory experience to Palmerston North

RAWR! ASMR is the first live performance in New Zealand and is coming to Palmerston North. (file photo)

A sensory experience that has become increasingly popular on YouTube is making its way to Palmerston North through a live performance.

Created by award-winning artist Amy Atkins and directed by Sara Hirsch, RAW! ASMR will debut for one night at the Globe Theatre on May 3.

The show is based on Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, ASMR, which can create a tingling or static-like sensation people experience from listening to whispering, having their hairwashed, or watching specially-crafted videos.

“It’s a raucous celebration of the beauty, relaxing nature, and intimacy of YouTube ASMR videos,” Atkins said.

“It weaves together comedy theatre, digital art, live ASMR, and clowning.”

The show won four awards in 2022 including outstanding sound design at the Auckland Fringe Festival, development award and best solo performance at the Nelson Fringe Festival and spectacular organised chaos at New Zealand Fringe.

Atkins said the performance was the first of its kind in New Zealand and would showcase the comedic side of what had become an online phenomenon.

“There are so many ASMR videos online, but it always seems like such a solitary thing – whether the creator is sitting in a studio alone filming or you’re at home watching it by yourself.

“I think it all becomes a bit serious. I want to find the funny side of ASMR and bring people together to share in it and laugh together.”

Atkins said the show caters for everyone, other than those who may have Misophonia, a strong reaction to specific sounds including eating, breathing and chewing.

“If people love watching ASMR they will love this show, the sounds and structure of ASMR are all there.

“And anyone who hasn’t seen ASMR can get an insight into the unique world of ASMR while having a laugh.”

This season is part of a wider Te Ika-a-Māui North Island tour of RAW! ASMR.

Tickets for the Papaioea premiere cost $40 and can be booked through globetheatre.co.nz.