Back to Square One? It’s theatre, but only just

Anders Falstie-Jensen uses chalk to draw as he weaves the Norse myth of Ragnarok into a story of disasters, family and unexpected connections in Back to Square One?

Award-winning theatre company, The Rebel Alliance, will have its Palmerston North debut this month with Back to Square One?

Originally intended to be performed in parks and cul-de-sacs, Back to Square One? invites audiences into 95-year-old Inga’s living room in Denmark as she reaches out through space and time to her grandson in New Zealand.

Throughout 50 minutes, writers and performer, Anders Falstie-Jensen, uses only chalk to draw with as he weaves the Norse myth of Ragnarok into a unique story of disasters, family and unexpected connections.

Back to Square One? was made for Falstie-Jensen’s west Auckland driveway as a way to bring his neighbours together in the aftermath of the 2020 lockdown.

It was created to be ultra flexible and easily stageable in any environment for large or tiny audiences.

Since its premiere it has been performed by Alison Bruce, Margaret-Mary Hollins, Phil Vaughan, Salesi Le’ota, Ngahiriwa Rauhina and Anders Falstie-Jensen in a multitude of settings ranging from backyards, alleyways to theatres and driveways.

From its humble beginnings, the show has gone on to tour extensively across the country.

In June it will have its first international performance in Copenhagen, Denmark as part of the CPH Stage festival.

Not only will the season be a chance to bring Back to Square One? home, it will also mark the first time a New Zealand theatre company performs as part of the festival.

Falstie-Jensen based Back to Square One? on conversations with his grandmother in Denmark who was isolated for months in her small apartment and interviews with his neighbours about their experiences of the 2020 lockdown.

“During the first lockdown the physical world suddenly got very small while we in a weird way also had a global shared experience with people in far away countries,” Falstie-Jensen said.

“For me, I also experienced time in a different way. For a brief time, family and community took priority in a way it hadn’t done before.

“Today the play is in part a fascinating snapshot of an extraordinary moment in time but more importantly it is a reminder of the fact that whether we like it our not, we are all connected in ways that we may not always fully appreciate or comprehend.”

The Rebel Alliance presents:

Back to Square One?

By Anders Falstie-Jensen.

The Dark Room.

April 29, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets: $15-25.

Tickets are available at centrepoint.co.nz/back-to-square-one.