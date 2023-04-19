Prison dispute over 'shoes' breaks out in exercise yard

A man has been sentenced to four months in prison after assaulting a fellow inmate.

Hohepa Rikihana appeared via audiovisual link in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday charged with common assault.

Defence lawyer Mark Alderdice said Rikihana would plead guilty to the charge in relation the February 16 incident, which occurred in the exercise yard of Manawatū Prison.

His client’s explanation was the victim had attempted to take his shoes, and when he refused the victim threatened to get him in the showers.

READ MORE:

* Blake Lee murder: Siuaki Lisiate gets at least 20 years added to sentence

* More jail time for man who assaulted a fellow inmate, again

* Man accused of sexually abusing two girls who stayed with him on weekend sleepovers



Alderdice said his client knew of people being stabbed in the showers and felt he needed to take action.

“It is accepted the victim is gang-related.”

Judge Justin Marinovic said the incident occurred about 11.21am when the victim and Rikihana were in the exercise yard.

Footage captured Rikihana punching the victim in the face before the pair broke apart and began speaking to one another in what appeared to be an aggressive stance.

Rikihana then punched and kicked his victim, continuing to so while his fellow inmate was on the ground.

In his defence, Rikihana said he had felt threatened and “stood up for myself”.

He said “it was a shame the cameras don’t have sound”.

Alderdice said he could not condone violence and what his client had done was illegal, but inside prison was a “different world”.

Supplied/Waikato Times Dr Armon Tamatea is leading a five-year study looking at violence inside the wire.

Marinovic said he could not justify that level of violence though and sentenced Rikihana to four months in jail.

The sentence was initially six months but Marinovic removed two months because of his early guilty plea.

Rikihana was already serving time on unrelated charges for which he was due to be released in August.

Dr Armon Tamatea, a University of Waikato lecturer, is leading a five-year study on violence behind the wire.

He said they had just received the latest data for prison incident reports for 2021-2022 and expected there may be an increase in aggression as prisons opened up and returned to business as usual.

“Added to this are staff shortages, and, in some areas, challenges for prisoners to connect with their whānau for long periods.”

His research has found more than 9000 violent incidents occur each year across Aotearoa’s 18 prisons.

Approximately 130 of these are serious assaults including acts of physical violence that result in hospitalisation, require ongoing medical care or involve sexual assault.

”Escalations of prisoner aggression are a feature of prison life that custodial officers take very seriously to address at the earliest stage,” Tamatea said.

“That being said, the causes for violence in prison can involve multiple factors that originate from inside and outside the institution.”

And, the violence is not just reserved for prisoners as Department of Corrections’ statistics show assaults on staff increased from 654 to 889 in the 2019-2020 year.