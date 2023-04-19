Palmerston North scientist has world fullbore championships in his sights

Riddet Institute research technician Barry Scott is part of the New Zealand rifle team at the world long-range championships in South Africa next year.

Palmerston North sharpshooter Barry Scott has been selected for the equivalent of the Olympics of fullbore target rifle shooting.

Scott, a research technician at the Riddet Institute at Massey University in Palmerston North, will be part of the New Zealand rifle team competingat the world long-range championships at Bloemfontein, South Africa, next year.

Using a .308 calibre rifle, fullbore class competitors aim at targets from 300 yards (274 metres) to 1000 yards (900 metres) over two and half weeks of competition from March 7-23, 2024.

The programme consists of the South Africa individual nationals and world individual long-range championships, culminating in the prestigious Palma Match for the world long-range teams trophy.

The world long-range championships are held every four years, but have been disrupted by Covid-19, with the last one held in New Zealand in 2019.

Scott said the competition was like the Olympics of fullbore target rifle shooting.

“I have been trying to make this team for the last 20 years.”

The team of 25 are nominated and selected based on competition history, rankings, and ability to work in a team.

He said it was also important to have the means to fund the trip, as there was no financial assistance to get there.

The team on the competition day consists of four squads made up of four shooters with a wind coach, a master coach, team captain, manager and two reserves.

As fullbore is shot outdoors, weather is a critical factor.

At Scott’s home range at Trentham in Upper Hutt, wind can be a nuisance. But in South Africa the arid air and elevation will change the dynamics of ballistics significantly.

“We will be shooting at a much higher altitude. The projectiles will not be slowed down as much by air resistance.

“The bullets are going to be less affected by the less dense air, the physics.”

At the world championships in New Zealand in 2019 at Trentham, the wind nearly toppled a marquee.

In South Africa, heat will be a factor instead.

The team will be shooting prone over a gravel surface which means the heat will bounce up and they will need special protective mats.

“We are used to shooting on lovely soft, grassy ranges in New Zealand.”

Scott said Massey University had a proud sporting heritage in competitive shooting, and he represented Massey in fullbore and smallbore from 1986-1994.

This event will not be Scott’s first international. He was also in the New Zealand team in Brisbane in 2009 when he earned his first silver fern and was in the New Zealand Universities team in 1994.

The New Zealand contingent also includes the New Zealand under-25 team, with several members formerly part of the 2019 world champion under-21 team.

Scott said there was a strong family focus in the team, with a few members having fathers and daughters, fathers and sons, or husbands and wives competing.

His family are also keen shooters, although in a lower calibre.

His grandfather Logan, father Lachlan and son Liam have all been smallbore shooters, with Liam representing the North Island twice in the junior smallbore team.

As a Riddet Institute research technician, Scott’s day job is analysing amino acids as part of an international research programme concerning the supply of protein in human diets.