The Odyssey of English: How a mischievous god sparked 'panic'

English has numerous words to describe fear: terror, horror, dread, trepidation, to name just a few.

But synonyms are rarely ever direct substitutes for one another. Rather, each is distinguished by a particular nuance, or flavour, that characterises its specific meaning in contrast with the others.

From this perspective, it’s interesting to consider the roots of the word “panic”.

Panic comes from the Greek panikon (deima), “panic fright”. Panic literally means “pertaining to Pan”, the minor god of woods, fields, shepherds, and flocks.

This mischievous, rustic god, famous for his lust and sexual prowess, had the hindquarters, legs, and horns of a billy-goat.

He was thought to be the source of mysterious noises that caused the intense groundless fear that sometimes overcomes a herd of animals, or people traversing lonely stretches of wilderness who are suddenly filled with the urge to flee.

Pan was also associated with the same kind of sudden and overwhelming fear that strikes soldiers when, all of a sudden, an army breaks and begins to be routed from a battle. Indeed, in Greek mythology, when the Olympian gods launched their successful war to overthrow the previous generation of ruling Titans, the Olympians’ secret weapon was the “panic”-inducing sound of a seashell.

Pan was also honoured by the Athenians for his crucial role in the famous battle of Marathon (490 BC), by instilling his Panic fear in their enemies, the Persians.

In modern times, panic is still associated with irrational fear, but the causes of panic have changed somewhat. Societies periodically experience moral panics, and entire economies are shaken when panic spreads in financial markets.

But increasingly, the feeling of panic in daily life is attributed to psychiatric disorders and phobias of various kinds, and not the machinations of a mischievous goat-legged god.

But lest we take too grim a view of Pan and the panic that he caused, it’s worth remembering that he also invented the panpipes that bear his name in English but were known as “syrinx” in Greek.

According to the myth, Syrinx was a river nymph who drew the unwanted attention of this lustful god.

To escape him, Syrinx turned herself into hollow reeds, just when Pan was about to capture her. And so, all Pan caught was a handful of such reeds – a hollow victory indeed.

Letting out a dejected sigh, Pan was inspired by the haunting, sorrowful sound they made as his breath blew across them.

He then joined together reeds of different lengths, thus fashioning the musical instrument that once bore the name of the object of his desire, Syrinx.

Gina Salapata is an associate professor in the classical studies programme at Massey University. Oliver Ballance is a linguistics lecturer at Massey University.