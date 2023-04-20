The Mazda Atenza - Manawatū's most stolen car

Mazda Atenza’s are being targetted in Manawatū but police say they are committed to holding offenders to account.

The Manawatū region is in the top 10 for the most insurance claims for stolen vehicles and the Mazda Atenza has been identified as the area’s most targeted car.

Figures released on Thursday from AMI said stolen vehicle claims across Aotearoa had increased by 43%, with 485 claims for Manawatū in 2022.

The region was ranked fifth, beneath Auckland, Waikato, Canterbury and Wellington, but above regions such as the Bay of Plenty and Taranaki.

AMI executive general manager for claims Wayne Tippet said thefts were trending upwards and it was likely vehicles were being stolen for joyrides or to commit other crimes such as burglaries.

AMI had received a total of 8492 stolen vehicle claims in 2022 – an increase of 43% on the year prior, and up 54% from 2019.

Alecia Rousseau / Stuff Police are at an address on McLeavey Dr in Palmerston North after a vehicle was stolen in the town on Wednesday.

Car thefts had been a long-standing issue for Manawatū.

This time last year police released a statement that said vehicle-related crime was on the rise.

At the time, Detective Sergeant Carl Newton said about 350 vehicles had been stolen in the region so far in 2022, as well as some trailers.

Aliesha Ordish was one of those victims. She woke one morning in May to find her Toyota Mark X stolen from outside her parents' home on Peter Hall Drive in Kelvin Grove.

She was staying at the property as she prepared to move to Hamilton.

Supplied Easily stolen small Japanese cars including (clockwise from left) the Mazda Demio, Nissan Tiida and Toyota Aqua are among the most popular for use in ram raids.

Ordish, a mother of two, was left devastated and stranded after she was targeted by car thieves three times after moving to Palmerston North from Invercargill.

Stuff has been writing stories as far back as 2018 about surges in vehicle theft.

In 2020, 28 vehicles were stolen in a week and police said a combination of social media influence and youth was behind it.

Police again spoke on the issue in May 2021 when the weekly average of 10 car thefts climbed to 40.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Aliesha Ordish moved to Palmerston North from Invercargill but had three vehicle thefts in 2022.

And more recently, Stuff reported on car thefts at the Palmerston North Hospital, which prompted Kaitaki Takiwā District director for MidCentral Jeff Brown to remind staff and patients to keep their vehicles safe.

Figures collected for the week ending April 16, 2023, by Palmerston North’s Neighbourhood Support, shows 29 vehicles were stolen in the city, seven more than the week prior.

There were also 11 reported thefts from cars.

Tippet said the recovery rate of stolen vehicles remained high and people needed to ensure their insurance policies were up-to-date.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The Hunting and Fishing front entrance where a stolen car was used to ram raid the shop on February 28.

“Secondhand cars are generally holding their value better than they used to, due to supply chain delays, parts shortages and other factors.

“So, if the worst happens and your car is stolen and written off, you want to make sure that your sum insured is at an appropriate level for your car.”

People could make their cars less attractive by locking it and removing any valuables, he said.

Parking in a busy, well-lit street and having an immobiliser were also good deterrents.

Warwick Smith/Stuff In January, Ruahine St resident William Puha had two of his vehicles damaged after a police chase ended with a stolen car ramming the rear of his cars.

Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham said police were committed to investigating the thefts and holding offenders to account.

“Staff have undertaken a lot of prevention work, including regular patrols of targeted areas.

“However, police cannot be everywhere at once and cannot deter opportunistic thieves on our own.”

He urged people to take measures to avoid their car being stolen.

“Many of the recent car thefts have been by young people, sometimes multiple in one night, with the cars being used for joyriding.

“Police have serious concerns that inexperienced drivers are putting themselves in dangers, along with the other young people in the car and all road users.”