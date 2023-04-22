Horizons to start work on project to improve region’s climate resilience and flood protection

A 210-metre-long rock wall will be built along the bank of the Manawatu River near the end of Albert St in Palmerston North to improve the regionâs climate resilience and flood protection.

Horizons Regional Council is continuing to improve the region’s climate resilience and flood protection, with a new structure to be built along the Manawatū River in Palmerston North.

Horizons senior project engineer Diandri van Zyl said contractors had begun work on the site where a 210-metre-long rock wall will be built along the bank of the Manawatū River near the end of Albert St.

“There will be traffic management in place and access to parts of the walkway will be closed, as large trucks and equipment will be operating in the area,” she said.

“We recognise this is an inconvenience in a high-use area, but this work is intended to stabilise the bank and improve the resilience of flood protection in the area, which protects a large portion of the Hokowhitu suburb.

“Keeping our communities safe by improving flood protection in Palmerston North is the main objective of this project.

“The contractor will be there to direct pedestrians and ensure everyone is safe when trucks are carting in and out of the walkway area.”

Van Zyl said people may see machinery within the river during construction.

“Work comprises stripping bank vegetation, cutting and shaping the bank, and constructing the armouring (wall).

“We planned to complete the project this construction season, but delays caused by Cyclone Gabrielle mean we may have to put some work off until next season. Not completing the work this season will not result in vulnerable flood protection this winter.”

The work is part of a series of Horizons’ climate resilience projects in Rangītikei, Foxton, Palmerston North and the lower Manawatū River area after receiving $26.9 million from Kānoa, the government’s regional economic development and investment unit.

“Work has continued on other climate resilience projects, despite Cyclone Gabrielle and other weather events slowing progress,” van Zyl said.

“Vegetation management has been undertaken on the Rangitīkei River between the Bulls bridge and Scotts Ferry to increase the river channel capacity. This will allow more water to be conveyed during high flows.

“Horizons-owned land along the river about 10 kilometres from the river mouth will be revegetated to protect the stopbank, with a planting plan developed and plants procured for the upcoming planting season. This will also increase biodiversity in the area.

“Reinforcement of stopbanks which protect livelihoods near Tokomaru has also continued. The finished project there will result in uniform stopbanks with improved resilience.”

In 2020, the Government committed $210m for climate resilience and flood protection projects across the motu. Horizons’ contribution to its four projects is $9m.

The projects are intended to have positive environmental and social outcomes, keeping communities safer while also helping to boost the region’s economy through employment of businesses and iwi, van Zyl said.

Horizons conservatively estimated 36 jobs would be created as a result of these projects.