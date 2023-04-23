Armstrong-Ravula pulls the strings as COB down Kia Toa

Te Kawau wing Ethan Woodmass, right, streaks down the sideline against Freyberg at Colquhoun Park on Saturday.

Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula might have just turned 19, but he controlled much of what became a thriller as his College Old Boys held on to beat Kia Toa 16-13 at Bill Brown Park.

He still has another year to go in his quest to play for the New Zealand under-20s after missing out this year.

“I'm a bit disappointed, but that's how cut throat rugby is,” he said.

He is contracted to the Manawatū Turbos after being spotted by former academy manager Ene Fa'atau while playing for Christchurch school St Andrew's College.

His coach Bryan Matenga rates Armstrong-Ravula one of the best young No 10s in the country and on Saturday his kicking kept the beefy Kias at bay and he slotted all four goalkicks.

This season at the Turbos he will be the protege of Hurricanes first-five Brett Cameron.

“I'm pretty excited and keen to learn a lot off him,” Armstrong-Ravula said. “Last year I annoyed him because I kept asking questions.”

In the rain, COB appeared to have the game locked up when ahead 16-3. But at 60 minutes Matenga was forced to sub off five players who were on restricted playing minutes from the Manawatū camp and cohesion and defensive structure turned awry.

Kias, fired up by screaming sideline fans, got their tails up and COB's earlier rock-solid defence was suddenly full of canyons.

Right wing Malua Mauola is strong and quick, and when he at last saw ball, he ran in two tries in quick minutes up both sidelines, one from 80 metres after a long COB punt.

Both conversions by Alex Boblea missed and while Kias had an attacking scrum on the COB line at the end, the ball was lost, and the game.

Penalties afflicted both sides, but Kias will rue twice losing the ball when tries were beckoning in the first half, all the pressure earning zero. Armstrong-Ravula kept pinning them back.

Other COB standouts were wing Timoci Seruwalu, who bullocked through to score from halfway after 20 minutes, flankers Jared Goodson and Elyjah Crosswell and Turbo Leif Schwenke.

Kias keep producing big belters such as loose forwards Daniel-Junior Taoipu, Trent Reti and Bethel Fau'olo, lock Tone Fau'olo and front-rowers Sase Va'a and Malakai Hala-Ngatai.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Freyberg flanker Michael Malutuituia, top left, misses a lineout against Te Kawau.

Te Kawau played the smarter rugby in what turned out to be a comfortable 31-0 win over Freyberg at a sodden Colqhoun Park.

The Real Blokes kicked smartly and their forwards grafted in the slippery conditions. Standout first-five Kody Edwards made sure Te Kawau played in the right half and kept turning Freys around.

Freyberg had hardly any possession and dropped too much ball when they did have it, but they made Te Kawau work hard the whole game.

Scrum dominance seesawed between both teams, but Te Kawau struck in the second minute when they won a tighthead scrum inside Freyberg’s half and Edwards went through a hole to score.

Freyberg lock Reuben Davis was sin binned after a scuffle.

Dynamic wing Tadhg O’Connor struck a double blow inside three minutes to give Te Kawau a 15-0 lead. He dived on a grubber from No 8 Te Atuarere Albert for his first and the second was a 60-metre intercept.

Workhorse lock Taylor Lowe barged over just before halftime for a 24-0 lead.

Freyberg finally built some phases in the final quarter, but again mistakes crept in. But they held Te Kawau to only one try in the second spell.

Neither team had a good day at lineout time.

Flanker Michael Halutuituia and prop Joe Gavigan were their pick of the forwards. Hooker Raymond Tuputupu was physical off the bench. First-five Tai Rolls-Paewai was elusive in space and centre Josh Maoate carried well.

Supplied Old Boys-Marist first-five Aidan Champion scores a try against Feilding at the Arena.

Old Boys-Marist continued their perfect start to the season with a 37-18 win in heavy rain at the Arena.

It took a pair of late tries to Blair Hannam and Ben Crozier to set up the flattering scoreline against a plucky Yellows side who proved tough to put away.

The wet conditions meant both teams struggled to maintain any pressure, but the OBM scrum was dominant, which swung advantage to the home side.

OBM were soaring high when Aidan Champion dotted down after a regathering a kick and taking a gap within the first minute of the game.

But they were swiftly bought back down to earth as Yellows capitalised on a mistake from the kickoff and a slick move off the scrum set up Jaxon Lees with a try.

A pair of yellow cards in quick succession to flanker Matt Anstis and lock Kees Pereka had Yellows in trouble with OBM capitalising to take an 18-5 lead into the break.

Buoyed by the return to 15 men, Feilding came out firing in the second half. Brad Carr, who is still pumping out quality performances in his 40s, bagged an early try, which was quickly followed by Lees to close the game to three points.

With the score poised at 23-18 in the final 10 minutes, the rain abated and OBM stuck with the crucial final two tries to seal the game.

Chris Cairns, who started at flanker and later moved to hooker, led the way for OBM with some powerful carries, while lock Jay Rolleston and first five Champion, goal kicking aside, were also impressive.

Yellows’ best were Carr, halfback Griffin Culver and loose forward Nikora Brown.

Varsity had the bye.

In the women’s competition, new side Freyberg beat College Old Boys 54-0 at Colquhoun Park.

Kia Toa beat Wairarapa Wahine Toa 42-0 in Masterton.

Feilding Old Boys-Ōroua defaulted to Old Boys-Marist.

Bush had the bye.

Scorers:

College OB 16 (Timoci Seruwalu try; Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula con, 3 pen) Kia Toa 13 (Malua Mauola 2 tries; Alex Boblea pen) HT 10-3.

Te Kawau 31 (Tadhg O’Connor 2, Kody Edwards, Taylor Lowe, Aloysius Autagavaia tries; Edwards 3 con) Freyberg 0 HT: 24-0.

OB-Marist 37 (Aidan Champion 2, Tamati Ruawai, Will Treder, Blair Hannam, Ben Crozier tries; Champion 2 con, pen) Feilding 18 (Jaxon Lees 2, Brad Carr tries; Carr pen) HT: 18-5.

Standings: OBM 19, Varsity 14, Kia Toa 11, COB 9, Te Kawau 8, Feilding 0, Freyberg 0.