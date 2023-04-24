Shaken, stirred and out of control: new comedy promises thrill-a-minute hijinks

In new Centrepoint show QEIII: Black Betty, Terry Rowe, former MI5 secret agent, thinks he’s on easy street.

He no longer needs to hunt down international assassins, defuse explosives with seconds remaining or commit numerous traffic infringements in his gadget-filled sports car.

His new job just requires him to protect a doddery 90-year-old pensioner. Trouble is, she is as smart as a whip, has a chip on her shoulder, and she is the queen.

QEIII: Black Betty is a high-octane, razor-sharp comedy that’s part spy caper, part alternative history.

As Terry wrestles with a Queen gone rogue with a desire to reshape her legacy, he also needs to deal with a Shakespearean serial killer, ghostly apparitions, the threat of an international coven of witches and the rise of a splinter terrorist group – IRIS – The Islamic Irish State. Also, his family life is falling apart.

Centrepoint is proud to produce the world premier of the latest play by Feilding-born, award-winning playwright David Geary.

His previous works have all enjoyed great seasons at Centrepoint. People may have seen his works The Farm, Lovelock’s Dream Run, Shaggy Dog Story and Pack of Girls.

Geary has written for television and film and is now based in Vancouver, Canada where he teaches playwrighting.

The world of QEIII stars Kathleen Burns, Simon Leary and Andrew Paterson, who between them play more than 15 characters in this fast-paced comedy reminiscent of The 39 Steps.

The trio bring a wealth of experience to the Centrepoint stage.

Burns has been a mainstay of the Court Theatre for many years and is a longstanding member of the Court Theatre’s Improv team the Court Jesters.

Leary is a member of the Circa Board in Wellington and has previously performed at Centrepoint in hits such as The Streaker and The Hound of the Baskervilles, while Paterson is a member of the touring ensemble A Slightly Isolated Dog and Palmerston North audiences will recognise him from last year’s An Opening Night Before Christmas.

Filled with plots, poison and passion this royal spy caper will be a perfect tonic to spice up your winter!

QEIII: Black Betty

By David Geary.

May 6 to June 3.

Centrepoint Theatre. Tickets at box office or Centrepoint.co.nz.