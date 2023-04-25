Manawatū Anzac Day services pay respect to those who served

Lessons learnt from world wars and other conflicts are still being felt today as people at Anzac Day services remember those who served.

Hundreds of people gathered in Te Marae o Hine-The Square in Palmerston North on Tuesday morning for the annual dawn service.

There were speeches and the laying of wreaths at the cenotaph, to pay respect to those who were killed in combat and those who have served.

The Ode of Remembrance was read and The Last Post played, before the ceremony ended with a flypast from two air force helicopters.

Colonel Ben Bagley, commander of the 1st NZ Brigade of the NZ Army, told the crowd World War I brought grief and despair to homes across New Zealand and the casualties at Gallipoli were a shock to Kiwis because the country had never experienced the huge toll of industrial weapons of war before.

“Each generation has their own struggles and crosses to bear. But those who fought in the First World War experienced more than their fair share.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Hundreds of people gathered for the Anzac Day dawn service in Te Mara o Hine-The Square in Palmerston North on Tuesday.

“A world war, a pandemic, an economic depression, then another more terrible global conflict.”

He said WWI was supposed to be the war to end all wars, but the world was still being ravaged today by the war in Ukraine and other conflicts.

“The need to stand up to those who believe might is right and have no regard for human rights or international law.

“It shows we should consider what we can all do in the struggle for a better and peaceful world.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Wreaths being laid at the cenotaph.

Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith spoke about how the city was the defence force capital being close to Linton Military Camp and the air force’s Base Ōhakea, and about some of the people from the area who served in WWI.

He said the people at this year’s service stood solemnly in the hope the sacrifices made in two world wars and other conflicts since had not been in vain.

“After that, all of those sacrifices of life and service have led us to living in a better world.”

After the ceremony, people laid poppies on the wreaths laid on the cenotaph.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Petra Fell lays a wreath on the cenotaph on behalf of Monrad Intermediate School.

In another sign of marking those who served, boards have been erected in The Square listing the names of everyone with Manawatū connections who died in the world wars and other conflicts New Zealand has been involved in.

In Feilding, people gathered in Manchester Square and mayor Helen Worboys told the crowd almost everyone in the district had some connection to the military and she thanked the defence force for everything it did.

She said people were living in challenging times with the ongoing war in Ukraine.

SUPPLIED Wreaths are laid at the cenotaph in Manchester Square in Feilding.

“It’s our nature to help those who are in need. To take a stand alongside those who wish to defend themselves.

“We’ve done this as a country all through our modern history and it makes me incredibly proud to be a New Zealander.”

She said these services kept the memory alive of those who had died by hearing their stories, finding out about the people they cared about, and who they lived and died for.

“I think that we’re incredibly lucky to have such amazing people willing to stand and serve for us.

“That people have been prepared to sacrifice themselves for the benefit of others. All I can say is thank you.”