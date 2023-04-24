Fire tears through garage in Palmerston North

Emergency services were alerted to the garage blaze on Oxford Rd in Hokowhitu.

A fire has torn through a garage in Palmerston North, setting nearby trees alight.

Emergency services were alerted to the garage blaze on Oxford Rd in Hokowhitu just after 5pm on Monday, Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Chris Dalton said.

The stand-alone garage was engulfed in flames as two crews of firefighters arrived at the scene, he said.

Alecia Rousseau/Stuff Police have cordoned off the area to motorists.

A police spokesperson said trees had caught alight. Officers were at the scene conducting traffic management.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said the road was cordoned off at both ends and firefighters were wrapping up their hoses just after 5.30pm.