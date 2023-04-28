Araroa-Waerea steps into top job at Netball Manawatū

Ashleigh-Kate Araroa-Waerea has done just about every other job in Manawatū netball and now she has assumed the top role.

Araroa-Waerea this month became Netball Manawatū’s general manager, taking over from Chris Gunn, who left in March to start his own business.

She had been the organisation’s development officer since 2019.

“I was looking for another challenge and some of the work that the team have put in place while [Gunn] was here, I wanted to have a go at general manager and continue some of the awesome work the team have done for the community,” she said.

As well as working in the sport, she has been a player, coach and has even given umpiring a crack.

She said she hadn’t thought she wanted to be the boss when she started and even doubted she had the ability to.

But as time went on, and after working with Netball New Zealand and Netball Central, she realised she was up to it.

“The goal is to create a strong and diverse community, to carry on and merge the new with the old, that legacy stuff.

“I want to ensure the community are informed of the changes about how we can support them going forward.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Ashleigh-Kate Araroa-Waerea, centre, works with Netball Manawaū staffers Rebecca Boyd, left, and Donna Simpson.

She said retaining people in all parts of the game was one of the challenges the sport faced.

“I’m just finding my feet a little. Once I find my feet we'll be all steamrolling.”

Before starting work in netball, she worked for the Māori community health service Te Waka Huia Manawatū Trust, managing a stop-smoking service.