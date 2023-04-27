18-year old arrested following burglary in Manawatū

Police have arrested an 18-year-old on a number of charges after reports of a burglary and failing to stop.

Police responded to reports of a burglary at Himatangi Beach around 2.10am on Thursday.

“Officers subsequently observed a vehicle of interest heading into Palmerston North,” a police media spokesperson said.

The car failed to stop when signalled by police and road spikes were deployed.

“The car mounted a kerb on Church St, between Princess St and Victoria Ave, and collided with a building.”

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they responded to the call-out just before 3am and removed the car battery.

The driver was taken into custody and is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court on Thursday on a number of charges.