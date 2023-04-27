What's on in Manawatū this weekend and beyond

Logan Richardson, 11, from Wellington, takes on the challenge of stilt-walking, at the 2022 Big Dutch Day Out, which returns to Foxton on Saturday.

Orange is the new black in Foxton on Saturday, while hard rock fans have a couple of gigs to bang their heads at.

Friday

Workers’ Memorial Day: Mourn for the dead, fight for the living. From noon at the Workers’ Memorial at Memorial Park, Palmerston North.

Devilskin: Performing live at The Royal in Palmerston North, from 6.30pm.

On The Rocks: Kāpiti rockers live at Speedway Garage, Palmerston North, from 9.30pm. Second gig on Saturday night. Free admission.

Saturday

Big Dutch Day Out: Celebrate the Dutch king’s birthday and plenty more. Hosted by the Foxton Windmill Trust, from 10am to 3pm, at De Molen Windmill in Foxton.

Sunday

Back to Square One? 2.30pm and 7.30pm at The Dark Room in Palmerston North. Using only chalk to draw with, Anders Falstie-Jensen weaves the Norse myth of Ragnarok into a unique story of disasters, family and unexpected connections.

Know of a great upcoming public event or performance? Email editor@msl.co.nz

Upcoming

Raw! ASMR: Discover your tingle immunity with ASMR Artist Letitia Lickkit at Globe Theatre, Palmerston North, for Aotearoa’s first and only autonomous sensory meridian response live show. From 7pm, May 3.

May The 4th Be With You: Star Wars show at The Stomach in Palmerston North, including $200 quiz prize pool. $5 entry with Star Wars costume.

QEIII: Black Betty: A magical, tragical tale from the Queen’s MI5 bodyguard who deals with troublesome Royals all day, his long-suffering wife by night, and a mysterious Shakespearean serial killer. At Centrepoint Theatre, Palmerston North, from May 6.

Don McLean: Bringing his American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour to Regent on Broadway in Palmerston North, for a 7pm concert on May 7. Tickets from Ticketek.

Tramping For Beginners: New to tramping? Want to get back into it after a break? Palmerston North Tramping and Mountaineering Club is offering this taster from 7.30am, May 7, meeting at Milverton Park. Free besides small cost for petrol. Bring comfortable footwear, warm clothes and backpack.

Manawatū Striders Marathon: Distances ranging from the full marathon to the half marathon, 10km and 5km distances, and a free kids’ “marafun” event. From 7am, May 14, starting at Massey University Recreation Centre. Register on the Striders website.

Ongoing

Feilding Farmers’ Market: From 8.30am at Manchester Square each Friday to 1pm.

Jazz Cafe: Every Thursday from 6pm-8pm, Viva Cafe and Bar, 21 Rangitīkei St.

A Rural Perspective: Exhibition by Manawatū artist Graham Christensen at the Feilding Art Centre, 104 Manchester St, until March 30. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturdays 10am-1pm.

Manawatū Dancing Club: Dance evenings every Tuesday from 7pm to 9pm in the hall of the Senior Citizens, 309 Main St, Palmerston North. Social dance fourth Saturday of every month, 7.30pm.

Manawatū Armed Combat Training: 7pm Friday nights at Hokowhitu Scout Hall, Palmerston North. Manawatū Iron Hides is a full-contact medieval armoured combat sports team whose fighters take part in national and international battles.

Herstory of Women’s Rugby: Exhibition from the New Zealand Rugby Museum charts women's rugby in New Zealand from 1888 to the World Cup victories of the Black Ferns.

St Brigid's Indoor Bowling Club: Every Tuesday night, 7.15pm at St John's Hall, Camden St, Feilding. Contact Doreen 021 158 1609.