Back Issues: The mammoth restoration of The Regent in Palmerston North

An elephant weighs in for the campaign to restore the Regent in May 1989.

The Regent Theatre, known as the Regent on Broadway, celebrates 25 years since its re-opening on May 2.

In 1998 there were two weeks of events, with activities such as the “Regent - This is Your Life”, classic country music, Michael Houston, Charlie Chaplin’s silent film “City Lights”, accompanied by the Wellington Sinfonia, a comedy festival, and the Split Enz symphony orchestra project ENZSO.

It featured Eddie Raynor, Noel Crombie, Annie Crummer, Dave Dobbyn, Sam Hunt, the Wellington Sinfonia and a choir conducted by Stephen Fisher.

There were also performances from local choirs, orchestras and dance. It was a mammoth effort, as most of these events were especially commissioned and developed.

It was the culmination of 18 months of volunteer work – negotiating, fundraising and programming – by the event committee, chaired by Pat Snoxell.

Committee member Susan McConachy remembers this well.

“It was a huge team effort and the effect was to pull together diverse arts organisations in the city and outside. It went smoothly because everything was so well prepared,” she said.

In fact, everything about the Regent can be seen as a mammoth effort.

The building of the Regent during the Depression in New Zealand was a remarkable feat by J C Williamson Ltd, the giant Australian theatrical and cinema company.

It gave work and skills to local men and, when opened, it provided an escape from the harshness of life through movies and performances.

Alexander Turnbull Library The Regent’s painted sandstone-look exterior, circa 1930.

The original opening was given a sparkling and verbose review in the Manawatū Standard ofJuly 5, 1930: “The beautiful edifice of the new Regent Theatre presented an animated scene last evening, when the doors were thrown open for the first time. The occasion marked an epoch in the theatre history of Palmerston North and the consummation of many months of feverish activity”.

Despite the huge auditorium, not everyone was able to get in. Disappointed people were left in the street.

The theatre astounded people: “Art and beauty were harmonised in a superb blaze of colour and imagery that lent a distinctive note to the theatre proper.

“Bathed in the amber glow of myriads of lights, the stencilled motifs of the ceiling stood out in bold relief, and the beauty of the central mural panel was revealed.

“Coloured lights played softly on the curtain and lit up the rich draperies bordering the stage, while a pale blue haze stole through the opaque windows. The whole effect was striking and beautiful.”

Stuff/Alexander Turnbull Library The entrance to The Regent in the 1930s with its original ticket offices.

The Regent was sold by J C Williamson in 1946 and New Zealand businessman Robert Kerridge bought it as part of his cinema chain. It functioned largely as a cinema until the advent of television, and then the 1986 stock market crash put Kerridge Odeon into liquidation.

The “saving” of the Regent from 1989, initiated by the Regent Action Group (led by Brent Lovelock and a group of concerned citizens), was another mammoth effort which had three stages.

The first stage was the mustering of public support which gathered 6500 signatures. It involved the enlisting of a near “mammoth” – the elephant Minyak from Sole Brothers’ Circus.

The circus was in town and with Minyak’s support, 1000 signatures were gathered that day, plus excellent press coverage.

But there was much deliberating behind the scenes, as there were those who wanted the Opera House on Church St to remain the city theatre, even though it had structural problems. Also, apparently, there was an argument for a completely new theatre to be built behind George St, meaning neither the Regent nor the Opera House would remain.

But the action group persisted.

Peter Pattern/ManawatÅ« Heritage The Regent in 1988. It had been painted white in the 1970s. For the restoration the white paint was removed and the sandstone-look surface reapplied.

The second stage of “saving” in 1991, was to provide a blueprint on how the Regent might work as a theatre – with a Trust Board and supporting Friends organisation. It proposed selling the Opera House and investing that money in the Regent purchase.

The final action was to encourage the potentially-exhausted public to take part in the council’s restoration consultation. The public were asked: Did they want the “maxi, midi or mini” version of restoration.

The public overwhelmingly wanted the maxi – the mammoth. The public cried out clearly, “do it once and do it right”. It became a catchphrase.

The new Trust Board undertook an enormous fundraising effort to help convince the council, with the public raising $1.7 million of the approximately $10.8m needed to purchase and upgrade the building.

The public fundraising was around the equivalent of $25 per adult and child in the city at that time. The council purchased the building in 1993 and restoration work began in 1996.

Palmerston North City Council/ManawatÅ« Heritage Heightening of the fly tower in January 1997.

The interior was largely restored to its 1930s original state. Sometimes this involved the cleaning of thick dirt from years of patrons’ cigarette smoke which rose with hot air to settle on the beautiful ceilings and frescos.

In some places heavy, garish paint, added in the 1970s and early 1980s, was removed from delicate plaster work.

The upgrade aspects particularly focused on the area from the stage, or proscenium arch, backwards. An orchestra pit was dug, a hydraulic lift for the fore-stage installed, the sides of the stage widened, and the fly tower given much greater height.

Palmerston North City Council/ManawatÅ« Heritage Garish coloured paint had to be removed from delicate plaster work.

Shops along the side of Regent Arcade were used to enable this expansion, plus the purchase of the Trust Bank for the development of the King St loading bay, the green room, more toilets and suitable and ample dressing rooms.

The whole back area was made fit for modern performing arts requirements. The orthodontist and billiards rooms upstairs at the front were turned into the Regency room and a well-appointed rehearsal room.

Recently, as part of heritage month, we were able to tell this incredible story to the public and to school history groups.

Supplied The Regent Theatre today. The foyer and mezzanine floor glowing golden. The painted walls and ceilings were all painstakingly restored to their original glory.

So now we have the beautiful restored and upgraded Regent theatre of today, full to brimming with a huge diversity of performances every year from international, national and local performers, everything from kapa haka to Ed Byrne, the Ten Tenors to the NZ Royal or the Grand Kyiv Ballet.

There will be a celebration for the Regent on Broadway’s 25th anniversary this May – a month filled with varied programmes and something very special, a world premiere of Okatia, the story about how the Manawatū Gorge was formed.

Presented by Kane Parsons, it features an orchestra and combined choir conducted by Andrew Atkins.

Dr Tania Kopytko is a specialist in performing arts and a Regent Theatre Board Trustee. She was a member of the Regent Action Group.