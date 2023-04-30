New-look Yellows relieved to get first win over Freyberg while COB and Kias also grab wins

Kia Toa first five-eighth Alex Boblea, centre right, tries to find a way through the Varsity defence at Massey University.

The tender age of 42 has far from consigned Brad Carr to an off-field assistant coach's seat with Feilding Yellows this season.

At halftime he came off the bench in their 31-17 win over Freyberg at Johnston Park on Saturday and from fullback promptly bounded in for two tries in the battle of the basement.

But first he had offloaded to send wing Shaq Waara over for his second try, while a Jacob Monaghan offload soon after sent Carr steaming under the posts.

The new-look Yellows had more finishing polish and were relieved to get their first win, while Freys' last win was on June 18 last year, 30-18 over Te Kawau.

READ MORE:

* Armstrong-Ravula pulls the strings as COB down Kia Toa

* Furious fightback from Varsity sees them triumph in playoff over College OB

* Kia Toa secure semifinal spot after turning it on against Te Kawau late



On Saturday, Yellows welcomed back TK Howden from the Hurricanes and his tackle busts in the opening quarter set up Waara's first try and had him dancing away Freys tacklers.

Also back from a chronic knee problem was Turbos halfback Griffin Culver and his swift passes and towering punts were a class above.

New Turbo Kyle Brown played the first half at second five-eighth while on restricted minutes from a knee injury from the under-20 tournament at Taupō. The pick of the pack were hooker Liam Hill, lock Kees Pereka and flanker Meli Vueti.

Feilding led 12-0 at halftime despite having plenty of ball, only for too many spills and being heavily penalised in the second 40 against just four penalties conceded by Freyberg.

Freys' livewire flanker Michael Halatuituia caught Feilding napping when he typically buzzed over to bring it back to 17-7, only for Feilding to nail the match at 31-7. Freyberg finished bravely with two tries.

Their heroes included Joe Gavigan playing at hooker for the first time in years and nailing almost every lineout throw.

Their scrum with props, 146kg Darius Mafile'o and Feleti Sae-Ta'ufo'ou, a veritable retaining wall, kept Yellows honest.

Freyberg welcomed first-five Potene Rolls-Paewai back from English club rugby.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Varsity front rower Nick Grogan takes the ball up.

A brave first-half defensive stand proved the catalyst for Kia Toa’s 31-21 win over Varsity at Massey University.

Having weathered the early storm, Kia Toa were buoyed by a raucous sideline support crew to pound home the win and announce their title credentials.

The storming display was led by the physical presence of captain and hooker Sase Va’a, prop Malakai Hala-Ngatai, lock Ofa Tauatevalu and hard-tackling wing Malua Mauola.

Varsity were left to rue what could have been.

They had every opportunity to take control of the game in the first half with a dominant scrum led by Flyn Yates and some impressive tactical kicking from Bryn Wilson and Scott Davidson pinning Kia Toa deep in their own territory. But they failed to capitalise on their many scoring opportunities.

A pair of tries to Nick Grogan and Ben Harris gave them a narrow 13-7 advantage at halftime.

Having been starved of the ball, Kia Toa came into the second stanza hungry and looked dangerous when they were able to string together phases.

When Va’a crashed over for his second try early in the second half, Kia Toa took the lead for the first time .

Julian Goerke scored with eight minutes remaining to return the advantage to Varsity, but Kia Toa snapped back into action with a try to Jarrod Mackey pushing them in front and Pena Va’a put the game beyond doubt with two minutes left.

GEORGE HEAGNEY/Stuff College Old Boys flanker Jarred Goodson wins a lineout against Te Kawau at the Arena.

College Old Boys’ x-factor players proved too much to handle in a high-scoring 47-28 win over Te Kawau at the Arena.

COB won by a big scoreline in the end, but were pushed all the way by the Real Blokes, who stayed in the contest until late. Te Kawau trailed 35-28 after 55 minutes, before COB ran in two tries in the final quarter.

Te Kawau had a poor start when wing Loti Sevele was yellow carded for tackling in the air from the opening kickoff, then COB scored two minutes later.

They fought their way back in and the two sides traded tries in the first half. College led 21-14 at halftime. Te Kawau wing Ethan Woodmass was given a yellow card for a deliberate knockdown.

Te Kawau’s grafting forward pack built phases, but COB had game breakers who could produce something out of nothing and break Te Kawau’s momentum.

COB’s backs, men like Andre Taylor, Jayden Keelan, Timoci Seruwalu and Waqa Nalaga, ran from deep and found holes. All four had a hand in COB tries.

Wing Seruwalu scored a double, as did halfback Vince Tahiwi-MacMillan.

Forwards Jared Sellwood, Jared Goodson, Vernon Bason and Elyjah Crosswell all starred: tackling, carting the ball up and creating a nuisance at the breakdown.

Twice in the final 10 minutes Te Kawau were attacking COB’s line, but College turned the ball over.

Te Kawau’s rolling maul was effective, but they didn’t utilise it often enough, while COB put their scrum under pressure.

Their standouts were prop Harry Black, who scored a double and made lots of carries, No 8 John Samuelu, flanker Tom Hansen, second-five Shaun Lawton-Sue and Kahn Fotuali’i, who played first five in the absence of Kody Edwards.

Workhorse skipper Te Atuarere Albert and outside back Adam Boult were out injured.

Old Boys-Marist had the bye.

In the women’s competition, Freyberg and Bush drew 24-all at Pahīatua.

Wairarapa Wahine Toa beat College Old Boys 52-0 in Masterton.

Feilding Old Boys-Ōroua defaulted for the second week in a row, this time to Kia Toa.

Old Boys-Marist had the bye.

Scorers:

Feilding 31 (Brad Carr 2, Shaq Waara 2, Liam Hill tries; Andre Hoggard 3 con) Freyberg 19 (Michael Halatuituia, Riki Paki, Telson Liuvaie, tries; Potene Rolls-Paewai 2 con) HT 12-0.

Kia Toa 31 (Sase Va’a 2, Jarrod Mackey, Pena Va’a tries; Alex Boblea 2 con, pen, Jakob Rauhihi-Collis 2 con) Varsity 21 (Nick Grogan, Ben Harris, Julian Goerke tries; Scott Davidson 3 con) HT: 13-7 Varsity.

College OB 47 (Timoci Seruwalu 2, Vince Tahiwi-McMillan 2, Vernon Bason, Waqa Nalaga, Andre Taylor tries; Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula 6 con) Te Kawau 28 (Harry Black 2, John Samuelu, Ethan Woodmass tries; Kopere Tanoa 4 con) HT: 21-14.

Standings:

Men: OBM 19, Kia Toa 16, Varsity 14, COB 14, Te Kawau 9, Feilding 5, Freyberg 0.

Women: Kia Toa 14, OBM 10, Freyberg 8, Wairarapa 5, FOB-Ōroua 3, Bush 3, COB 0.