UCOL executive Brian Trott moving on

UCOL’s executive director chief financial officer Brian Trott is leaving to work at the University of Otago.

UCOL Te Pūkenga’s executive director chief financial officer Brian Trott is leaving the organisation.

Trott finishes on May 26 to take the role as the University of Otago’s chief financial officer.

UCOL executive director of partnerships and engagement Jasmine Groves will step in as operational lead on May 29.

Trott began with UCOL in April 2018 as the chief financial officer and has been part of several transformational projects across the organisation.

READ MORE:

* UCOL staff and former students recognised with honours awards

* PSA House soon to become UCOL health care and social services centre

* Teens map out their future at UCOL career expo



“The first of the bigger projects I undertook was roughly a year long and without getting technical, we completely transformed the tools used to forecast and prepare our budgets,” he said.

“This project has had an organisation-wide effect and enabled our budget managers and finance team to have much greater accuracy when forecasting, which ultimately impacts what we have been able to achieve operationally.

Trott also enjoyed overseeing UCOL’s property portfolio.

“By being involved in the property portfolio, it’s been a pleasure to have helped get projects across the line, including our two hubs where industry and ākonga connect called Workhub (Manawatū) and The Backhouse (Whanganui), as well as our newest building, a state-of-the-art health and social services facility called Te Whaioranga.