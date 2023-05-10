Quiz night to assist dad's 'bucket list' and ease burden of immigration fight

The Viljoen family, from left, Gerhard, Petro, Rianie and Adriaan, at their home in Sanson.

A quiz night fundraiser is being held to support a Manawatū family who endured a six-year fight to stay in New Zealand.

The Viljoen family in Sanson finally had permanent resident visas approved by Immigration New Zealand in March, after twice being denied, in 2016 and 2017. They had moved from South Africa in 2014.

Living in constant limbo came at considerable emotional and financial cost to Gerhard and Petro Viljoen, and their two children.

The owners of a Palmerston North bar hope a fundraiser on Saturday can ease the burden of the latter, and assist Gerhard’s “bucket list” goals.

The Workshop is hosting a quiz night and auction, with proceeds supporting the family.

Gerhard estimated the family spent more than $65,000 in the past seven years, in their quest for residency, including medical assessments and legal costs.

He and Petro had first been told their jobs, a taxi driver and social worker, meant they were unlikely to make a meaningful contribution to New Zealand, and Petro was subsequently denied due to health risks posed by her weight.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF The Viljoen family have spent many years trying to get NZ residency. Now, dad Gerhard has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, and they're running out of time. (First published March 2022)

Gerhard received a terminal cancer diagnosis in 2021 and was desperate to secure his family’s future before he died. He was given two to three years left to live.

Immigration NZ general manager Richard Owen said the family’s third application for residency was received in July 2022 through a one-off pathway launched in December 2021 to provide certainty for migrant families that faced disruption because of Covid-19, and to help retain the skills businesses needed to support the country’s economic recovery.

Both Gerhard and Petro met the medical and health guidelines, and the visas were approved.

Demelza Walker, who owns The Workshop with husband Mark, said she hoped the event could assist the family in ticking off a bucket list wish or two for Gerhard, and assist with outstanding legal bills.

Liz Perawiti, a workmate of Gerhard, was organising an auction and koha barbecue at the bar for the same night.

Walker said there was a box at The Workshop where people could drop off items for the auction. The quiz would run from 7pm to 9pm, and was $50 a table (up to five seats).