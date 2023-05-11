What's on in Manawatū this weekend and beyond

Michael Mudford pleased with his finish in the 10-kilometre run at the 2019 Manawatū Striders Marathon.

There’s a myriad of ways to run, laugh and play your way through the weekend.

Friday

Live at The Stomach: Hearth, Clara van Well, and Swampwitch, from 8pm. Tickets from undertheradar.co.nz

Turkey The Bird: Kiwi folk trio playing at Globe Theatre. They describe themselves as a cross between Simon & Garfunkel and a margarita cocktail. They are also performing at Ōhau Community Hall on Sunday. Tickets from Songkick.

Saturday

Karen Clarke & Krissy Jackson: Taranaki-based blues woman Karen Clarke and fiddler Krissy Jackson are performing in Palmerston North at the Hokowhitu Bowling Club from 7.30pm.

Quiz night fundraiser: Quiz and auction supporting the Viljoen family at The Workshop bar in Palmerston North. Quiz starts at 7pm. Teams of up to five people.

Sunday

Manawatū Striders Marathon: Distances ranging from the full marathon to the half-marathon, 10km and 5km distances, and a free kids’ “marafun” event. From 7am, starting at Massey University Recreation Centre. Register on the Striders website.

Whanganui Toy Fair: Over 100 tables of collectable toys for sale, from 11am to 2pm at Springvale Stadium.

Go Jets: Watch the Manawatū Jets take on the Franklin Bulls at CET Arena in NBL action from 4pm.

Know of a great upcoming public event or performance? Email editor@msl.co.nz

Upcoming

NZ Careers Expo: Wide range of exhibitors primed to discuss new career opportunities, from 9am on May 18 at CET Arena, Palmerston North.

Rural expo: Hosted by Manawatū Rural Support Service and supported by a wide range of community services. From 10.30am to 12.30pm at Āpiti Hall, May 18.

Friends From Around: Mega show featuring a number of Manawatū acts at The Stomach, celebrating New Zealand Music Month. From 7.30pm, May 19. Ticktets $15.

Woodwork expo: Manawatū Woodworking Guild Expo at Barber Hall, Palmerston North, May 21.

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride: A vintage motorbike ride, with vintage attire, supporting men’s health. From 9.30am at Manchester Square, Feilding, May 21. Register at gentlemansride.com

Jackie Goes Prima Donna: Jackie Clarke brings her vocals, humour and entertainment style to interpret the songs of the 20th and 21st centuries most legendary divas, from 7.30pm at Pohangina Hall, on June 3. Tickets $35 from pohanginavalley.nz

Ongoing

Feilding Farmers’ Market: From 8.30am at Manchester Square each Friday to 1pm.

Jazz Cafe: Every Thursday from 6pm-8pm, Viva Cafe and Bar, 21 Rangitīkei St.

Manawatū Dancing Club: Social dance on the fourth Saturday of each month. From 7.30pm to 11pm, Senior Citizens’ Hall, 309 Main St, Palmerston North. $10 entry.

Armed combat training: 7pm Friday nights at Hokowhitu Scout Hall, Palmerston North. Manawatū Iron Hides is a full-contact medieval armoured combat sports team whose fighters take part in national and international battles.

Herstory of Women’s Rugby: Exhibition from the New Zealand Rugby Museum charts women's rugby in New Zealand from 1888 to the World Cup victories of the Black Ferns.

St Brigid's Indoor Bowling Club: Every Tuesday night, 7.15pm at St John's Hall, Camden St, Feilding. Contact Doreen 021 158 1609.