Back Issues: Cattle pens transformed for industrial showcase

Murray Jensen, left, the public relations officer responsible for organising the three Palmerston North industries fairs, shows a visiting Canadian trade commissioner around one of the cityâs factories.

In May 1960 the Palmerston North Showgrounds were transformed into a technological exposition when the city hosted its first Industries Fair.

The Manawatū Standard enthused: “It is a sight that should not be missed. There are free films, artists, cooking demonstrations, bookstalls, raffles, working and static industrial exhibits and the latest modern marvel that is to be introduced to New Zealand homes – television.”

The event proved popular, with 93,000 visitors attending over a 10-day period. This success led to manufacturing expos again being staged during the May school holidays in 1961 and 1964.

The fairs were an initiative of the Palmerston North Public Relations organisation, a not-for-profit society established in 1956 with the aim of promoting Palmerston North.

The driving force behind the project was Murray Jensen, the agency’s energetic public relations officer from 1958 to 1964.

When announcing the planned fair in July 1959, Jensen asserted that “Palmerston North was the ideal city in New Zealand” for the venture “because of its central location and … that it was a rapidly growing industrial area”.

The event was staged at the Showgrounds in facilities rented from the Manawatū and West Coast Agricultural and Pastoral Association, who had recently spent £30,000 on renovations and the construction of a new pavilion.

ManawatÅ« Heritage Helen Wilson, a 21-year-old home science teacher at Palmerston North Girls’ High School, was crowned ‘‘Miss Industries’’.

Despite these improvements, the venue still needed significant modification to accommodate the 120 exhibition stands and the entertainment area. Over 3600 metres of electrical cable, together with more than 500 insulators were required to provide sufficient power to the two pavilions.

The approximately £10,000 cost of staging the fair was met by the entrance fees paid by visitors and the rental charged to manufacturers exhibiting their wares.

The event received valuable advanced publicity courtesy of a pageant run by the recently formed Palmerston North Advertising and Publicity Club in which 29 young women competed to be crowned “Miss Industries”.

The winner, to be announced at the opening of the fair, would receive clothing valued at £200 and a three-week trip to Australia.

Stuff/ManawatÅ« Heritage John Maybury, son of the popular radio quizmaster Jack Maybury, was the Master of Ceremonies for the 1961 and 1964 fairs. He stands behind the winners of the 1961 scavenger hunt, from left: Barbara Fletcher, the winner; her younger brother Graham who assisted her; Ross Brumby (2nd place); and Ken Eagle (3rd).

On the eve of its opening, the Standard published an 11-page promotional feature on the Industries Fair and its exhibitors.

It observed that for most people their “experience of industry ends at the shop-window advertising of products. Through exhibitions manufacturers are able to impress on the office worker … the intricate workings that are set into all forms of industry. This is part of their public relations promotion.”

The fair was declared open on Wednesday, May 4, by Phil Holloway, the minister of industries and commerce. Popular radio personality Jack Maybury served as Master of Ceremonies, both at the opening and for the evening entertainment throughout the fair.

Ian Matheson City Archives Prospectuses for the 1960 Industries Fair and 1964 Manawatū Trades Fair, promoting these events to potential exhibitors.

A closed-circuit television broadcast allowed hundreds of people to view the opening ceremony on 20 TV sets located throughout the Showgrounds and on a screen erected in Te Marae o Hine / The Square.

The Standard reported, this would “represent the first opportunity that many residents have had of seeing this new form of entertainment”.

This special demonstration predated New Zealand’s first official television transmission, which occurred in Auckland in June 1960.

Stuff/ManawatÅ« Heritage Mrs A.A. Clifford of Feilding thought the displays at the 1961 fair were “extremely good”. She appreciated the many work-saving devices for the home and added that there were plenty of attractions for the children as well.

During its 10 days, 93,000 visitors flocked to the Showgrounds to witness the industrial displays and carnival events.

Exhibits ranged from mechanised architectural draughting equipment, modern household appliances, agricultural machinery and demonstrations of weapons and radio equipment by the New Zealand Army.

The United States Embassy presented a display of photographs and posters concerning space exploration and “brochures on aspects of atomic progress”.

The 1961 and 1964 fairs were jointly run by the P.R.O. and the A and P Association, who shared the effort and financial risk involved in organising such large-scale events.

Stuff/ManawatÅ« Heritage Bicycles parked on Waldegrave St, outside the main entrance to the Showgrounds, for the 1961 Palmerston North Industries Fair.

An editorial endorsed this decision, asserting: “It is good to see the agricultural and industrial communities co-operating in this way because our national prosperity depends … upon greater understanding between the farmers and the manufacturers, and those who serve them and handle their products.”

Advanced publicity for the May 1961 event promised: “The newest developments in household appliances, gadgets, furniture and furnishings, foodstuffs, engineering, books and boats and caravans will be there. … Quiz shows, fashion parades, talent quests, and children’s events over the school holiday period will all liven the 10-day period.”

The second Industries Fair was also the subject of a newsreel film. The 1964 event was rebranded the Manawatū Trade Fair, to encourage not only manufacturers, but also retailers and wholesalers to show their merchandise.

Stuff/ManawatÅ« Heritage "The fair was alright I suppose" according to J. Welleans. Visitors to the 1961 Industries Fair could watch icecream being manufactured then sample the finished product.

Under the headline ‘‘Palmerston North’s Industrial Potential Recognised,’’ the Standard observed the city could boast 450 manufacturers: “Many are small – one-man organisations in some cases – but combined they are producing in excess of £30,000,000 worth of goods annually.”

During the later 20th century, industrial developments overseas and changes to economic and trade policies made it increasingly difficult for local manufacturers to remain competitive, forcing many businesses to close.

During the early 1960s, however, there was tremendous optimism regarding Palmerston North’s potential as a hub of industry.

Ralph Body is a member of the Heritage Team at the Palmerston North City Library.