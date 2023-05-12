Another stranger danger incident outside Palmerston North school

A Monrad Intermediate School pupil was approached by a stranger after school on Monday.

A second schoolchild has been approached by a stranger in Palmerston North this week.

Stuff reported on an incident earlier this week where a child was walking home from West End School on Botanical Rd on Tuesday afternoon, when they were approached by a person who offered the child lollies and asked them to get into their van.

The child told the person no, ran home and raised the alarm with adults. No-one was hurt.

Now details of a similar incident have emerged.

A child from Monrad Intermediate School Te Kura Waenga o Tirohanga was approached by a stranger on Monday after school.

Principal Matt McCallum said the stranger asked a female pupil to follow him to his van.

The child ran off to avoid the man.

“The Palmerston North police have been very supportive and have responded with extra patrols in the morning and afternoons,” McCallum said.

“The safety of our tamariki is essential and we value the support of our local police.”

In a letter sent home to parents, McCallum said it was a good time to speak with their children about keeping safe when travelling to and from school.

The police were yet to respond to questions about the incident.

The two schools are about 1km away from each other along Botanical Rd.