Two motorbikes have crashed in Halcombe.

Two motorcycles have crashed in Halcombe, causing injuries to one of the riders.

A police spokesperson said the motorcycles have crashed on Sandon Rd just after 2.30pm on Sunday.

The road was blocked for a time before the motorbikes were removed, and one person appeared to have serious injuries, they said.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency said firefighters provided scene safety.